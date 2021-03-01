North America HVAC Equipment Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021- Johnson Controls International PLC, Daikin Industries Ltd, Lennox International Inc

North America HVAC Equipment Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the North America market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the HVAC Equipment market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The North American HVAC equipment market was valued at USD 32.64 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 43.20 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are finding widespread adoption across the North American region, due to the multiple advantages offered by HVAC systems, most notably, the power-saving techniques.

– Most of the American population has air conditioning. For instance, according to IEA, the United States and China account for over half of the world’s stocks of air conditioners. Daikin is expected to widen the adoption of lower GWP refrigerant R32, by developing ducted and ductless residential, light-commercial, and applied air conditioning products, for the North American region. According to Daikin, the choice of R32 is consistent with its broad global acceptance.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Johnson Controls International PLC, Daikin Industries Ltd, Lennox International Inc., Electrolux AB, Emerson Electric Company, Carrier Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Company Inc., Uponor Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc. (Trane Inc.)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the North America HVAC Equipment market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Heat Pumps to Drive Market Growth

– Heat pumps are expected to hold the prominent share of the market. Heat pumps have grown steadily in the North American region owing to various reasons, such as climatic conditions, the convenience offered the equipment, government tax credit benefits, regulations, etc. For instance, the US shipments steadily grew till 2018, and the boost was partly due to a 30% federal tax credit, which customers can avail in the United States for GSHPs placed in service after 2008 and lasting through December 31, 2016.

– Heat pumps are more likely to lead the way in the immediate future as the heat source replacements for fossil-fueled radiant systems in the residential market. Geothermal heat pumps are a well-tried and tested technology that works exceptionally well if installed correctly. Still, the costs of drilled ground loop wells (depending on geographical location) has kept the adoption of this technology limited to high-end homes.

– Air to water heat pumps (ATWHP), on the other hand, has come a long way in recent years and can offer a much more cost-effective alternative for many structures, big or small, residential or commercial. Moreover, thermostats gain momentum with the increase in heat pumps as thermostats turn the heat pump on or off based on input criteria, such as time, current temperature, or other smart home features (geofencing, for example).

– Furthermore, the heat pumps have been regulated by the governments in the region for their energy efficiency. For example, beginning in 2023, all new residential air-source heat pump systems sold in the United States may be required to meet new minimum energy efficiency standards.

Competitive Landscape

– In March 2019 – Emerson Electric Co. partnered with Engineering USA to create living Digital Twins for Emersons HVAC and sensor manufacturing divisions in North America. The collaboration was aimed at improving Emersons overall productivity and profitability, as well as order promising and better prediction of module completion dates. Engineering USAs team leveraged Siemens Tecnomatix Plant Simulation to design and build a complete plant simulation model for Emersons new HVAC division line.

HVAC Equipment Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the HVAC Equipment market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the HVAC Equipment market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the HVAC Equipment Market report.

