North America Fleet Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

Fleet Management Solutions Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Fleet Management Solutions market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Fleet Management Solutions industry.

The North America fleet management solution market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 6.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.21% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The growing adoption of wireless technology, increasing investment in fleet management solutions to optimize the fleet operating expenses, rising international trades are some of the major factors driving the growth of the fleet management solution market in North America.

Top Leading Companies of North America Fleet Management Solutions Market are PowerFleet, Inc., Geotab, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. (Connect), Omnitracs, LLC, GPS Trackit, Inc., Astrata Group, Trimble Navigation? Inc., Mix Telematics, Inseego Group

Market Overview

Transportation Sector Will Experience Significant Growth

– The growing number of smart transportation projects under the smart city concept is expected to boost the demand for fleet management solutions over the forecast period. The goal of smart transportation projects is to reduce the reliance on private cars, make public transport more attractive, and incentivize city residents and visitors to switch from private to public transport to address the escalating traffic problems. For instance, smart transport systems can limit private cars to certain routes and reserve priority lanes or even entire roads for other modes of transport.

– Increasing the adoption of commercial vehicles by various businesses in the United States and Canada to enhance their transportation offerings is expected to boost the market in North America. For instance, in 2019, the United States secured the first rank and registered a sale of 12,764,999 commercial vehicles; moreover, Canada was third on the list with 1,479,252 commercial vehicles.

– Moreover, the United States increasing efforts to expand the production of most competitive industries and products through exports in order to achieve the scale of economies and strengthen its economic growth is expected to fuel the market. For instance, according to the report, in 2019, the total value of United States trade goods amounted to USD 4.14 trillion which reflects the growing demand for fleet management solutions to track route progress, receive automatic updates, improve client experience and reduce call volume by sharing arrival times and delays.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2020 – Geotab announced the North American launch of its Geotab Public Works solution. The all-in-one solution offers fleet managers full visibility into the operational data of all government vehicle types on one single platform and provides the toolsets to effectively remain compliant, reduce costs, and maintain road safety. It is designed to assist government agencies better manage vehicles such as salt spreaders, snowplows, street sweepers and waste management vehicles.

– May 2020 – Omnitracs, LLC partnered with McLeod Software, a provider of transportation management and trucking software solutions to the trucking industry. The integration with the McLeod LoadMaster transportation management system (TMS) will enhance the interoperability of the Omnitracs One platform, delivering more value to fleets globally.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the North America Fleet Management Solutions market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Fleet Management Solutions market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Fleet Management Solutions industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

