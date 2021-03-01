North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Roadmap, Insights and Accurate Perspectives on the Market After Covid-19 till 2026

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry.

The North American AGV market was valued at USD 1205.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2675.34 Million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.47%, over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Automated guided vehicle technology is providing manufacturers in North America with many prominent and measurable benefits, such as decreased operating costs and increased throughput of materials, but they can extend further. Optimizing the first-mile using material handling automation is improving company profitability and customer satisfaction throughout warehouses in North America.

Top Leading Companies of North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market are Bastian Solutions Inc, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Corporation, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Seegrid Corporation Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC, Grenzebach Group, Kollmorgen Corp, Transbotics Corporation

Market Overview

Retail and Warehousing to hold Major Share

– Automation has gained specific importance to improve the customer-fulfillment side of operations, particularly for retail and e-commerce, especially due to longer onboarding and training, rising benefit and compensation rates, and shortages in labor.

– A type gaining popularity has been the AGV used in sortation called the t-Sort (unit load AGV), a new material handling system used for both unit and parcel sortation. It performs much like a traditional automated sortation system, such as a tilt tray or crossbelt sorter.

– The strong pharmaceutical industry has also been a significant driver for the AGV market as they hold a significant share of the warehousing sector. According to a study conducted by the Mayo Clinic, seven out of 10 people in the United States take at least one prescription drug. This creates a great need to preserve the quality of medicines from production to consumption.

– This has boosted the demand for pharmaceutical warehousing, immensely in the region. Pharmaceutical warehousing often uses temperature controlled spaces to preserve the quality of the drug throughout its storage phase.

Competitive Landscape

– September 2018 – Seegrid Corporation added self-driving vehicles for materials handling for manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce companies. It has the ability to load and unload pallets autonomously. The tow tractor removes the need for human assistance to complete tasks, freeing up companies to deploy employees to more value-added roles.

– May 2018 – Bastian Solutions launched five new technologies which include tugger AGV with natural features navigation, IoT asset tracking, robotic truck loading, and unloading, augmented reality picking, and ROGUE composite pallets.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

