Nigeria Wireline Service Market projected to Reach US$ 157.20 million by 2027, Vendors Likely to Gain Lucrative Avenues in Energy and Power Sector

The wireline service market was valued at US$ 104.8 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 157.20 million by 2027.

Nigeria Wireline Service Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Wireline services usually refer to cabling technologies used for well-intervention in the oil and gas industry, well monitoring operations providing petro-physical data that are further helpful in managing process parameters. The tools inserted into logging, pipe recovery, and completion. These services require less labor and are very similar devices that consume less time for both wirelines and slicklines, work-over, and logging efforts. The wireline services applications include Wireline Interference, Wireline Monitoring, Wireline Completion, Recovery, and more. The wireline service market is driven by factors such as significant investments in development of oil & gas pipeline infrastructure in Nigeria and discoveries of new oil & gas reserves, but legal hurdles resulting in delay of oil & gas projects is anticipated to restrain the wireline service market growth during the forecast period. Despite of this, government initiatives for commercialization of oil & gas sector in Nigeria is anticipated to boost the wireline service market in the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Nigeria Wireline Service Market are Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., NexTier Oilfield Services, Inc., MB Petroleum Services LLC, Weatherford International plc, Geoplex, Wireline Engineering Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, SGS SA, Superior Energy Services, Inc.

The country is witnessing discoveries of new oil & gas. For instance, in 2019, the government discovered one billion of crude oil in the North-East part of Nigeria. Also, in September 2019, Nigerian-based Oando PLC discovered new gas reserves that amount to ~1 trillion cubic feet of gas as well as 60 million barrels of related condensate. Moreover, in 2018, Shell discovered ~1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas as well as 50 million barrels of associate condensate in Eastern Nigeria. Moreover, in 2019, Eni, an Italian-based Energy company, discovered gas and condensate find onshore Niger Delta. Such discoveries signify the untapped opportunity that can be offered in the near future, which will provide a boost to the wireline service market in the coming years.

Wireline service market by wireline type is segmented as slickline and electric line. Wireline is one of the approaches of deploying numerous down-hole tools into the wells. A cable on a reel on the surface is utilized to lower the tools to the wellbore. Wireline facilitates many downhole operations to be conducted cost effectively and efficiently under live well conditions. Further, improvements in production processes, maintenance and the increase in diameters has guaranteed augmented reliability and performance despite expanding well depths, pressures and temperatures in which the wireline has to operate under. Slickline type is expected to witness significant earnings in the coming years owing to its capability to provide cost savings coupled with the provision of a greater degree of control and safer operations.

The wireline service market on the basis of application is segmented as onshore and offshore. The amount of recoverable oil and natural gas across the globe is constantly expanding by adopting advanced drilling techniques in these two locations. With significant improvements and technology advancements in fracking continuing to influence the oil & gas industry, the onshore and offshore drilling activities have turned various locations around the world to become profitable by attracting numerous oil & gas operators to invest and conduct operations. The on-shore segment captured dominating share in the Nigeria wireline service market.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Nigeria Wireline Service Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Regional Nigeria Wireline Service Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Nigeria Wireline Service Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

