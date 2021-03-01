Multiplex Assays Market Size 2020 Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illumina Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc,
The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Multiplex Assays Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Multiplex Assays market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Multiplex assays are type of immunoassay where multiple analytes are measured in a single experimental run. Multiplex assays are derived from ELISA technique where beads are used for binding the antibody. These assays are used more for research purposes than for clinical applications. The potential advantages of these assays like its ability to independently and quantitatively measure multiple analytes at the same time in small volumes of biologic sample, also these assays offer cost effective and time saving quantification. Thus, provides a strong impetus for the routine use of these in both the research and clinical laboratories.
The increase in adoption of multiplex assay in diagnostics, launch of technologically advanced products, increasing R&D activities in life science research, growing biotechnology sector and increase in investments by biopharmaceutical companies are likely aid in the growth for global multiplex assays market. Also the technological advancements in nanotechnology has led to the development of nanoarray technique which is expected to add novel opportunities in the forecast period for global multiplex assays market.
The report also includes the profiles of multiplex assay manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
2. Illumina Inc
3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
4. Qiagen
5. Abcam plc
6. BD
7. Agilent Technologies, inc.
8. Quanterix,
9. Bio-Techne
10. Seegene Inc.
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Multiplex Assays Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global multiplex assays market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, technology, end user and geography. The global multiplex assays market is expected to increase the high progression during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Market segmentation:
Multiplex Assays Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Consumables, Instruments, and Software), Type (Nucleic Acid, Protein, Cell-Based), Technology (Flow Cytometry, Luminescence, Fluorescence Detection, Luminescence, Multiplex Real-Time PCR, And Others), Application (Research & Development, Diagnosis), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Diagnostic Laboratory, Hospitals, and Others) and Geography
By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
