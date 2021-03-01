The report titled “Modular Laboratory Automation Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The modular laboratory automation market was valued at USD 7.12 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10.53 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Modular Laboratory Automation Market: – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Hudson Robotics Inc., Becton Dickinson, Synchron Lab Automation, Siemens Healthcare, Perkinelmer Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Tecan Group Ltd, Agilent Technologies

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2019: PerkinElmer and Helix launched, a new genetic screening test offering clinical-grade DNA sequencing and interpretation designed to help users manage their own health by learning about their underlying disease risks.

– February 2019: Danaher Corporation entered into a definitive agreement with General Electric Company to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences (“GE Biopharma”) for a cash purchase price of approximately USD 21.4 billion.

Market Overview:

– Modular laboratory automation (MLA) has helped clinical and pre-clinical studies by developing, optimizing and streamlining the laboratory workflow. Laboratory automation is widely employed in clinical diagnostics for sample preparation, distribution, screening, and archiving.

– Liquid handlers and robotic arms are gradually becoming handy for performing different tasks with increased efficiency in modular laboratory environments. Conversely, the automation tools are also handling the demand for systematic execution of specific tasks, like running ELISA assays.

– The major hindrance to the growth of this market is high capital investment cost and obtuse rate of adoption in the small and medium scale industry.

Key Market Trends

Automated Liquid Handlers Equipment Account for the Largest Market Share

– Liquid handlers are usually employed in biochemical and chemical laboratories. Automated liquid handling robots help in dispensing samples and other liquids in laboratories.

– Automated liquid handlers minimize run times and maximize accuracy. Moreover, liquid handlers are capable of operating across a wide range of volumes, extending into nanolitres, thus proving their usefulness in dispensing operations.

– Leading companies have set the benchmark for the development of automated liquid handlers, and are constantly investing in developing premium products for increasing productivity in an effective manner.

– The evolution of the liquid handlers, capable of handling minute volumes of liquids, has contributed to the rapid development of modular lab automation systems in the market.

– According to the Robotics Industries Association, the life science sector has the third-highest growth in industrial robots, in terms of automated liquid handlers, automated plate handlers, robotic arms, and others, to meet the demand.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Significant Growth Rate

– In the Asia-Pacific region, the prolongation of economic and demographic trends, further health-care reforms, and the policies articulated in the government’s five-year plan are expected to propel the growth of the market. The high growth market opens new opportunities for the vendors of the lab automation solutions to expand their footprint.

– For instance, China, from the pharmaceuticals industry to medical products to consumer health, remains one of the world’s most attractive markets, and by far the fastest-growing of all the large emerging markets. Though there has been some decline in recent time, it remains a significant market for modular lab automation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Modular Laboratory Automation market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Modular Laboratory Automation Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

