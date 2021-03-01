Mobile Collaboration Market 2021 Size, Status and Future Outlook 2026 | Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, IBM Corporation

Mobile Collaboration Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Mobile Collaboration market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Mobile Collaboration industry.

The mobile collaboration market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period (2021-2026). In this increasingly mobile and inclusive business world, mobile collaboration is becoming an indispensable aspect of every organization. By converging voice, video, and data communications, mobile collaboration provides various functionalities that are driving the market forward.

Top Leading Companies of Global Mobile Collaboration Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ribbon Communications LLC

Market Overview

Retail Segment is Expected to Witness High Growth

– Mobile collaboration services enable retailers to access a better platform for collaboration and smarter ways to interact seamlessly. Moreover, the usage of virtual devices, such as mobiles and tablets, reduces cost and enables flexible expansions across the enterprises.

– The changing customer-purchasing trends have resulted in a dynamic shift in the modern retail industry, from a single point of interaction to omnichannel interactions, such as web or social media. The increasing demand from consumers has created the need for an enhanced shopping experience across all channels.

– Mobile collaboration is a service/solution that combines all communication and networking resources, such as server-based applications, telephone, instant messaging, email, and video, into a single infrastructure. With multiple features offered in a single service, the adoption of mobile collaboration services in the retail industry is growing globally, thus fueling the growth of the market studied.

– Moreover, with the increasing sales of retail (e-commerce), the market is expected to have positive growth, as mobile collaboration has the potential to improve the customer experience and provide significant cost saving and flexibility.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2019 – Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation announced a cloud interoperability partnership, enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Mobile Collaboration market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Mobile Collaboration market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Mobile Collaboration industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

