Microporous Insulation Market by Product Type (Rigid boards & panels, flexible panels, machined parts, moldable products), Application (Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive)

The Microporous Insulation Market size is projected to grow from USD 132 Million in 2018 to USD 165 Million by 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Microporous Insulation Market:

Promat International N.V. (Belgium)

Owens Corning (US)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK)

Isoleika S. Coop. (Spain)

Unicorn Insulations Limited (China)

Guangzhou Huineng Environmental Protection Materials Co. Ltd. (Siltherm) (China)

Johns Manville (US)

NICHIAS Corporation (Japan)

ThermoDyne (US)

Unifrax (US)

Elmelin Ltd. (UK)

The industrial application segment, by application, is expected to lead the microporous insulation market during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the demand for microporous insulation in various applications, such as furnaces, bakes, ladles, foundry, boilers in iron & steel, non-ferrous metal, cement, ceramic, and glass industries.

The rigid boards & panels product type segment is expected to lead the microporous insulation market during the forecast period. This is because the rigid boards & panels have extremely low thermal conductivity and high thermal stability because of which they are used in different temperature-sensitive and critical applications.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Thermal Conductivity of Microporous Insulation as Compared to Conventional Insulating Materials

Table 2 Trends and Forecast of GDP, By Major Economy,2018–2023 (USD Billion)

Table 3 Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Product Type, 2016–2023 (Metric Ton)

Table 4 Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Product Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Rigid Boards & Panels: Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (Metric Ton)

Table 6 Rigid Boards & Panels: Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Flexible Panels: Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (Metric Ton)

Table 8 Flexible Panels: Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Other Product Types: Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (Metric Ton)

Table 10 Other Product Types: Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 11 Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Application, 2016–2023 (Metric Ton)

Table 12 Microporous Insulation Market Size, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 13 Microporous Insulation Market Size in Industrial Application, By Region, 2016–2023 (Metric Ton)

Table 14 Microporous Insulation Market Size in Industrial Application, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 15 Microporous Insulation Market Size in Energy & Power, By Region, 2016–2023 (Metric Ton)

Table 16 Microporous Insulation Market Size in Energy & Power, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 17 Microporous Insulation Market Size in Oil & Gas, By Region, 2016–2023 (Metric Ton)

Table 18 Microporous Insulation Market Size in Oil & Gas, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 19 Microporous Insulation Market Size in Aerospace & Defense, By Region, 2016–2023 (Metric Ton)

Table 20 Microporous Insulation Market Size in Aerospace & Defense, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

…..and More

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on microporous insulation offered by top players in the global microporous insulation market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launch in the microporous insulation market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the microporous insulation market across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global microporous insulation market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the microporous insulation market

