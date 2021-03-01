Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market Sustainable and Green Growth by Global Value (USD Million) and Volume (GWh Capacity): Panasonic, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, BYD, CATL, A123

Global Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market (Value, Volume)  Analysis By Chemistry Type (LMO, NMC, LFP, Others), Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The Global Lithium-ion EV Battery Market, valued at USD 13.5 billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of Need of Sustainable and Green Growth, growing Government initiatives, rising demand of Electric Vehicle and Benefits of Lithium-ion Battery in Electric Vehicle. These are the major reasons behind the increasing growth of Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery market globally. Additionally, technological advancements in the electric vehicles will drive the Lithium-ion EV Battery market value in the near future.

From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery are: Panasonic, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, CBAK Power Battery, CATL, A123 and Automotive Energy Supply Corp. (AESC).

Market segmentation

The report analyses the Lithium-ion EV Battery market by Value (USD Million) and Volume (GWh Capacity).

The report analyses the Lithium-ion EV Battery Market by LIB Chemistry Type (Lithium-ion Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-ion Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Lithium-ion Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Others).

The report analyses the Lithium-ion EV Battery Market by Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV and HEV).

Among the Lithium-ion Battery Chemistry Type of the Lithium-ion EV Battery market (Lithium-ion Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-ion Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Lithium-ion Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Others), NMC has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Lithium-ion EV Battery due to technology innovations in LIB will keep increasing in future.

Among the Vehicle Type of the Lithium-ion EV Battery market (BEV, PHEV and HEV), HEV has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of HEV in Lithium-ion EV Battery is due to its dependence both on fuel and battery which will keep increasing in future but the BEV market will grow faster in future.

Key Target Audience

Lithium-ion EV Battery Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery market presented in the report.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of Lithium-ion EV Battery to growing demand of Lithium-ion battery over other battery chemistries available in market and increasing demand of Electric Vehicle due to its eco-friendly benefits is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

This, combined with the increase in research and development of the Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery, is estimated to propel the growth of the Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery market during the forecast period. However, there are several environmental and governmental regulations on the use or discharge of Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery, primarily to reduce casualties and minimize its adverse effects on the environment.

Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

