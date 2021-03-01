Latest Update on Facial Recognition Market : Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation, COVID-19 Impact, Brand Shares and Forecast 2021-2027

Latest added Facial Recognition Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Facial Recognition Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Facial Recognition Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ” Global Facial Recognition Market By Technology (2D and 3D Face Recognition, Facial Analyst), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Homeland Security, Criminal Investigation, ID Management, Physical Security, Intelligent Signage, Web Application, Business Intelligence, Photo Indexing and Sorting), End Users (Government & Transportation, Military & Defense, BSFI, Retail, Hospitality), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Facial Recognition Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Facial Recognition Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Analysis: Global Facial Recognition Market

Global facial recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of XX% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The report contains data of the base year 2020 and historic year 2019. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising demand for surveillance systems for enhancing safety and security

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facial recognition market are NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Animetrics, Crunchbase Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., FaceFirst

Market Definition: Global Facial Recognition Market

Facial recognition is a technology which is used to recognize human face for different purposes. Facial recognition system uses biometrics software to match facial features or information from the recorded database. It is easy to integrate with existing security features. Facial recognition is generally used for security purposes. Facial recognition is also defined as an application based on biometric artificial intelligence that can define an individual uniquely by analyzing patterns based on the facial textures and shape of the individual.

Facial Recognition Market Restraints:

Lack of accuracy is somewhere hindering the market growth

High implementation cost of facial recognition technology hinder the market growth

Research Methodology: Global Facial Recognition Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Facial Recognition Market Drivers:

Government initiatives are expected to contribute in driving the market growth

Increasing demand for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security is increasing the adoption of facial recognition systems

Increasing adoption of facial recognition in consumer electronics are fueling the market growth

Mandatory regulations imposed by government for the adoption of technology is driving the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Facial Recognition Market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry and thereby acts as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies & investors interested in this market. Each of the topics is researched and analysed in depth for generating comprehensive Facial Recognition Market research report. This Facial Recognition Market report examines the market with respect to general market conditions, market status, market improvement, key developments, cost & profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. Facial Recognition Market report is an absolute background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.

Facial Recognition Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Facial Recognition Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

