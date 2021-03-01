Kidney Function Test Market Size Worth USD 132 Billion By 2022 | Growth Projection, Latest Trends, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Kidney Function Test Industry

Kidney Function Test Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Kidney Function Test Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Kidney Function Test Market Report:

Diabetes is related with kidney disorders because diabetes damages the kidneys’ blood vessels that leads to inappropriate functioning of kidneys. Such conditions add to risk for kidney disorders.

Kidneys are amongst the most essential organs in the human body. Kidneys act as blood filters, absorbing the important components and eliminating the waste products from the blood that are water soluble. Since, kidneys have such an essential role, they need proper blood circulation and constant regeneration of dead nephrons to maintain fit cell development, due to which they are susceptible to cancerous tumorsandmetastasis. The functional harm of the kidney isastoundingly is common all over the globe, and its occurrence is growing more progressively. The symptoms which show an issue associated with kidneys comprise blood in urine, high blood pressure, frequent urges to urinate, difficulty in urination, and swelling in the feet and hands owing to a buildup of fluids in the body.

The global kidney function test market is divided by product, tests, and end-user. The kidney function test market, based on tests, is divided into imaging tests, blood tests, kidney biopsy, and urine tests balloons. The blood tests category comprises Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR), serum creatinine, and Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN). The imaging tests segment comprises CT scan and ultrasound. The urine tests section comprises urine protein, urinalysis, creatinine clearance, and microalbuminuria. The product section is divided into disposables, dipsticks, and reagents. By end-user, the market is divided into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, academic research laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

By region, the global kidney function test market is divided into Europe, Americas, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas is sub-divided into South America and North America. The North American area is further divided into Canada and the US. The European area is segmented into two, namely, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Western Europe is further divided into Italy, Spain, Germany, the U.K., France, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia Pacific area is sub-divided into the Republic of Korea, China, Japan, Australia, India, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African area is sub-divided into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Kidney Function Test Leading Manufacturers

The major players included in the global kidney function test market forecast are,

Metabolic Solutions Development Company LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Baxter International Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Discovery Biomed, Inc.

Ipsen S.A.

Kadmon Corporation, LLC

Plexxikon Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Endocyte, Inc.

IC-Meditech, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

ManRos Therapeutics

others.

Kidney Function Test Market Key Market Segments:

by Product: Dipsticks, Reagents, Disposables

by Type: Urine Tests, Blood Tests

by End User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Laboratories and Institutes

The Kidney Function Test Market Is Predicted To Witness Development Due To The Increasing Occurrence Of Chronic Kidney Diseases

The kidney function test market is predicted to witness development due to the increasing occurrence of chronic kidney diseases. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 million individuals in the US have CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease). Other major factors such as change to sedentary lifestyle, a rise in alcohol consumption, rising obesity, growing prevalence of diabetes, and rising occurrence of cardiovascular diseases are adding towards the development of the market.

The Kidney Function Test Market Is Led By North America Due To The Increasing Occurrence Of Chronic Kidney Diseases

The kidney function test market is led by North America due to the increasing occurrence of chronic kidney diseases. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15% of the people in America in 2017 were predicted to have chronic kidney diseases. The attendance of major market players such as C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Baxter, and others within the region influences the growth of the market. Other factors such as increasing obesity within the population and rising healthcare expenditure power the growth of the market in this region..

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

