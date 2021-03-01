Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) Market Products Opportunity, Development Status, Future Trends and Growth Outlook 2021 – 2025

Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) Market – Analysis By Product Type, Application (ARDS, PPHN, Others), By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) Market was valued at USD 830.8 million in the year 2019. Over the recent years, Inhaled Nitric Oxide market has been witnessing considerable growth driven by increase in demand from healthcare, ongoing R&D activities leading to new application areas in healthcare industry, rising pollution levels and ever-growing aged population. Amongst geriatric population, there is a major prevalence of respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, bronchial asthma and other several other diseases that will facilitate the growth of Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market. Several innovative technologies including Beyond Airs LungFit device that is simple, cylinder free, plasma arc discharge-based technology likely to shape the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market landscape in the future.

From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) are: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Air Liquide S.A., Linde Plc (Praxair Inc.), Beyond Air Inc., NU-MED Plus, Inc., VERO Biotech LLC & Novoteris LLC.

Market segmentation

Among the Product Type in the Inhaled Nitric Oxide industry (99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity, Others), the 99.92% Purity Product type are estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for Inhaled Nitric Oxide is high per capita expenditure on healthcare, increase in number of hospitals, more preference towards branded treatment and drugs and high research funding.

The report analyses the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market By Product Type (99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity, Others).

The report assesses the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market By Application – ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), PPHN (Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension in the Newborn) and Other Diseases.

Key Target Audience

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Device Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) market presented in the report.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

The North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by large consumer base and increasing investment in research and development by the market players in the region. The countries such as Japan, China, United Kingdom, India are a lucrative market for Inhaled Nitric Oxide.

This, combined with the increase in research and development of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO), is estimated to propel the growth of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) market during the forecast period. However, there are several environmental and governmental regulations on the use or discharge of Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO), primarily to reduce casualties and minimize its adverse effects on the environment.

Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

