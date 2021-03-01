Industrial Rubber Market 2021| Business Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Industrial rubber is a special grade of rubber suited for various end-use industries. They are used to provide sealing and insulation in a wide range of applications. Industrial rubbers are commercially available in large sheets and rolls, which can be conveniently cut in desired shapes and sizes. Industrial rubbers are used to manufacture several industrial goods, which include rubber belts, cables, bearings, valves, expansion joints, seals, gaskets, anti-vibration mountings, dampeners, and linings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing uses of industrial rubber and rubber products in manufacturing automobile components such as rubber tires, airbags, floor mats, mud flaps, axle boots, wiper blades, fuel hoses, etc. are likely to drive the demand for industrial rubber in the forecast period. The widespread use of industrial rubber in the interior and exterior body parts of automobiles and its irreplaceability in the automobile sector is likely to lead to significant consumption of industrial rubber components by the automotive and transportation sector in the forecast period. Moreover, the tire industries are also anticipated to drive the demand for industrial rubber in the forecast period. However, the emergence of thermoplastic elastomers as a substitute to synthetic and natural rubber and its potential uses in industries such as construction, aviation, automotive, defense, cables, and footwears, is likely to pose a threat to the industrial rubber industries in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Rubber Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the industrial rubber market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, application, and geography. The global industrial rubber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial rubber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial rubber market is segmented on the basis of type, product, and application. On the basis of type, the industrial rubber market is segmented into, natural rubber and synthetic rubber. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into, mechanical rubber good, rubber hose, rubber belt, rubber roofing, and others. Based on application, the global industrial rubber market is segmented into, automotive, building & construction, industrial manufacturing, polymer modification, wire & cable, electrical & electronics, bitumen modification, coating, sealant & adhesive, medical & healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial rubber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industrial rubber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the industrial rubber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial rubber market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the industrial rubber market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from industrial rubber market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial rubber in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industrial rubber market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the industrial rubber market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

– JSR Corporation

– Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

– Lanxess AG

– LG Chem Ltd.

– Nizhnekamskneftekhim

– Sinopec

– TSRC Corporation

– Versalis S.p.A.

– ZEON Corporation

