Industrial Robots Market Enhancements Putting Stock on Shelves By Growth in Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, Cartesian

Global Industrial Robots Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Product (Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, Cartesian, Others), End-Users, Model Type, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The Global Industrial Robots Market was valued at approximately USD 17 billion in the year 2019. The global robotics market is experiencing a strong upswing in demand since many years, owing to rapid industrialization. The demand for industrial robots has been accelerating owing to the ongoing trend towards automation and continued innovative technical improvements in industrial robots. At automotive OEMs, industrial robots are welding and painting cars. Within warehouses, they are putting stock on shelves, picking out items for orders, transporting goods from docks to shipping areas, and packaging them for transport. The industrial robotics market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for automation in industries including, industrial robotics across the globe.

Moreover, industrial robots offer several benefits, including cost reduction, increased rate of operation, size reduction, and improving quality, along with improved manufacturing efficiency and flexibility. Rising awareness regarding the benefits they offer is anticipated to affect the market positively.

From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in Industrial Robots are: ABB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Midea Group, Kawasaki Robotics, Hikvision, Denso Corporation

Market segmentation

Industrial robots find their greatest use in the automotive industry, where robots on assembly lines build cars, and the electrical/electronics industry, which uses robots to put chips on circuit boards. With the automotive and electronics sectors expected to remain leaders in automation, they will account for most industry-specific demand for end-effectors.

The report analyses the Industrial Robots Market by Value (USD Million) and by Volume (Units).

The report analyses the Industrial Robots Market by End Users (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Others).

The report assesses the Industrial Robots market by Product (Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Cartesian Robots, Others).

The report assesses the Industrial Robots market by Model Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Industrial Robots).

Key Target Audience

Industrial Robots Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Industrial Robots market presented in the report.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Industrial Robots market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

Asia Pacific region holds the major Industrial Robots market share of around 66.40% in 2019. The rapid industrialization in developing economies in Asia Pacific could lead to a steady revenue generation opportunity for the industrial robotics industry in the coming years.

This, combined with the increase in research and development of the Industrial Robots, is estimated to propel the growth of the Industrial Robots market during the forecast period. However, there are several environmental and governmental regulations on the use or discharge of Industrial Robots, primarily to reduce casualties and minimize its adverse effects on the environment.

