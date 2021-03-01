Industrial Gases Market By Type, Delivery, End User and Forecast Report by 2030

Industrial gases have numerous applications in various industries such as heavy metal, food, electronics, healthcare, petroleum, and chemical. For example, carbon dioxide is extensively used for carbonating beer and soft drinks and plays a major role in the preparation of decaffeinated coffee. Because of these reasons, carbon dioxide is majorly required in the food and beverage industry. Acetylene is another industrial gas which is extensively used as an oxy-acetylene flame for welding and cutting metals.

According to the 2015 World Bank data regarding renewable energy investments, countries such as the U.K., India, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and China invested 0.8%, 0.5%, 1.4%, 0.8%, 1.4%, and 0.9%, respectively, of their gross domestic product (GDP) in green energy. Because of these factors, the global sales of industrial gases are skyrocketing, thereby fueling the advancement of the global industrial gases market. The value of the market will grow from $92,392.4 million in 2019 to $154,079.5 million by 2030.

Hence, it can be safely said that the demand for industrial gases will shoot-up around the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of the rising requirement for various gases in chemical, petroleum, and healthcare industries.

