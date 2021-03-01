 Indium Phosphide Wafer Market 2021 to 2027- AXT Inc., Wafer World Inc., Logitech Ltd., Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation

The report titled “Indium Phosphide Wafer Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The indium phosphide wafer market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period(2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Market: – AXT Inc., Wafer World Inc., Logitech Ltd., Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation, Century Goldray Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Wafer Inc., Ding Ten Industrial Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd., JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– February 2019 – Source Photonics opens new InP laser fab facility in China to double the production capacity of photonic components and lasers. The company will be able to double its production of semiconductor lasers and related components for optical transceivers.

– August 2018 – Sanan Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd. goes global and emerges as a world-class III-V Technology Platform Company. Sanan IC is firmly focused on high performance, large scale, and high-quality III-V semiconductor manufacturing and on serving the RF, millimeter wave, power electronics, and optical markets.

Market Overview:

– The InP wafer market is highly impacted by the photonics market particularly driven by Datacom and Telecom applications where InP is used as a substrate for both laser diodes and photodiodes in optical transceivers. InP market growth is not limited to optical communication. It also has potential opportunities in LIDAR and even handset PA applications. InP also has remarkable intrinsic material properties for high speed and low noise for high-frequency RF applications.

– Due to the arrival of 5G and the increasing growth of Datacom business, it is expected that the InP wafer market will grow due to the increasing requirements of 5G, and it is also lower in cost and power consumption than GaN. Device manufacturers are increasingly keen to harness the material’s high electron mobility in the fabrication of HBTs and HEMTs. In the upcoming years, 5G mobile networks could hold tremendous promise for this flavor of the substrate.

– Many companies are focussing on bringing new innovations for the growth of this market. For instance, AXT’s InP substrates are largely supplied to manufacturers of lasers and photodetectors for fiber-optics network applications, including fiber-to-the-home as well as data center communications. Crystacomm delivers six inch InP technology, which proves vital to the development of cost-effective InP-based transistors for 5G wireless devices.

Key Market Trends

Telecommunication Industry Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Fiber optic communications is the most important and critical current use of InP. InP Wafer is dominated by the high-speed fiber optic communication as InP is capable of emission and detection in wavelengths above 1000 nm. InP wafers are used in high power and high-frequency optoelectronic devices including laser diodes, photodetectors, LED, optical transceivers, which are operating in optical fiber communication systems.

– InP-based telecommunication and data-communication systems offer several orders of magnitude higher energy efficiencies, and lower environmental impact, compared with incumbent systems, e.g. copper. The ability to support the continued explosion of storage requirements and growth of data transmission over the coming years is becoming paramount. Communications networks across the world operate through the use of InP lasers that connect switches and routers within and between data centers and throughout the Internet.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth for indium phosphide wafer market. The semiconductor industry of China has been showing an upward trend from the past ten years. For instance, the initiative by the Chinese government like ‘Made In China 2025’ is about to invest a staggering USD 150 billion which is a strategic move aimed at building high-end precision manufacturing capabilities with semiconductors being the priority segments.

– Most of the manufacturers of InP wafers belong to the Asia-Pacific region due to various government policies supporting semiconductor market growth. The technology boom is powering Asia’s economies. Explosive growth in new-era gadgets and internet-linked connected appliances stoking fresh demand for components such as semiconductors and displays. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan would be among the economies expected to benefit the most.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Indium Phosphide Wafer market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Indium Phosphide Wafer Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Indium Phosphide Wafer market size based on value and volume

