Incident and Emergency Management Market Growth Prospects and Outlook 2021- NEC Corporation, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Alert Technologies Corporation

Incident and Emergency Management Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Incident and Emergency Management market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Incident and Emergency Management industry.

The Incident and Emergency Management Market was valued at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Emergency situations are highly unpredictable; it takes intense planning, time, and human resources to recover from crisis situations.

– Incident and emergency management solutions play a vital role in helping agencies and government bodies to develop effective contingency plans when faced with natural and human-made calamities. As per a recent report by the Weather, Climate & Catastrophe Insight, the economic losses faced due to tropical cyclones, flooding, and drought were valued at USD 225 billion in 2018.

Top Leading Companies of Global Incident and Emergency Management Market are NEC Corporation, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Alert Technologies Corporation, The Response Group, Veoci (Grey Wall Software LLC), Eccentex Corporation, Haystax Technology, MissionMode Solutions Inc, Resolver Inc., NC4 Inc., MetricStream Inc., IBM Corporation

Market Overview

Increase in Natural Disasters worldwide to Drive the Market Growth

– As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, their recovery costs are also significantly increasing year-by-year. Moreover, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in 2017, the United States had the costliest year ever, when it comes to natural disasters.

– The country experienced 16 different events, that resulted in more than a billion dollars in damage each, with a total price tag of USD 306.2 billion. Thus, it is vital that organizations work to save lives, protect property, and build communities back stronger after disaster strikes.

– Following Hurricane Irma in 2018, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and US-based Tetra Tech built a robust emergency response solution using geographic information system (GIS) technology, which generated a common operating picture (COP). This allowed response teams to assign, manage, and track the status of tasks, such as assessment, identification, and mitigation.

– In disaster recovery solutions, it is of paramount importance to have a fast, reliable, and secure form of communication. Communication requirements in a disaster recovery can benefit from the flexibility, versatility, and quick deployment of satellite networks, enabling responders to coordinate first response activities and command, control and communicate urgent information, quickly and efficiently.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2020 – NEC Corporation also completed the development of biometric authentication terminal which can provide high levels of authentication accuracy and convenience for users within a wide range of environments. This new solution also incorporates with face recognition system which not only increases the accuracy of the system but also offers a cost-effective solution to its customers.

– March 2019 – Massachusetts-based Everbridge Inc. launched a crisis management solution designed to help organizations in managing the lifecycle of a critical event and accelerate response and recovery times.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Incident and Emergency Management market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Incident and Emergency Management market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Incident and Emergency Management industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592333/incident-and-emergency-management-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

