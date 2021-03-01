Hybrid Cloud Services Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Hybrid cloud services are integrated cloud services operating for public and personal cloud platforms to perform individual processes within the equal business structure. Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing process which is a combinations of personal cloud, third-party, on-premises and public cloud service with transposition between the two platforms. Hybrid cloud is especially valuable for highly or dynamic changeable workloads. Security, cost efficiency, flexibility and scalability are the important characteristics of hybrid cloud services. Adoption rate of cloud computing technology has continuously improved over the previous couple of years, and is offering promising opportunities for revolution among businesses.

The increase adoption of platform as a Service and software as a service is driving the growth of the hybrid cloud services market. Cost effectiveness is the other factor which is driving the hybrid cloud services market. However, security and privacy issue act as restrain for hybrid cloud services market. Furthermore, the adoption of mobile workforce is growing rapidly which is anticipated to create market opportunities for the hybrid cloud services market during the forecast period.

The “Global Hybrid Cloud Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hybrid cloud services market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hybrid cloud services market with detailed market segmentation by solution, service, service model, organization size, and geography. The global hybrid cloud services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hybrid cloud services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the hybrid cloud services market.

The global hybrid cloud services market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, and service model, organization size. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented as compliance and security, disaster recovery, cloud management and orchestration, and hybrid hosting. Similarly, on the basis of service, the market is segmented as managed services and professional services. Further, on the basis of service model market is segmented into PaaS (Platform as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), and SaaS (Software as a Service). Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small, medium and large enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hybrid cloud services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hybrid cloud services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the hybrid cloud services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from hybrid cloud services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for hybrid cloud services market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the hybrid cloud services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key hybrid cloud services market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Technology, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

