Human rabies vaccine Market Industry Overview 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Share, Current Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

As per the reports of World Health Organization, the pet dogs were responsible for transmission of this virus to the humans. The adoption of pets in the form of dogs is a very popular trend all over the world. This is the reason why the cases of human rabies are rising in the world and in turn the global market growth.

Rabies is a major disease which is caused by the virus of rabies. The disease is found usually in animals but the humans might be infected by it as well like dogs, cats, bats, foxes, raccoons and the other mammals. The Rabies virus infected the nervous system and caused the diseases in brain and ultimately leading do people dying. The earlier symptoms of the rabies have been similar to the diseases although, the disease progress and the specific symptoms like the insomnia, hallucination, paralysis, anxiety and a few other symptoms.

The global human rabies vaccine market can be segmented into the application, cell line type, region and the distribution channel. On cell line type basis, the market may be divided into the BHK cells, Vero Cell. Chick embryo cells as well as others. The Vero Cell lines have been anticipated for holding a major share of the market of the world because of the market of the world as there is feasibility. The application may be classified into the pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure. The distribution channel has been divided into the retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies as well as the e-commerce. In terms of region, the global market of human rabies vaccine has been divided into the Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe.

Human Rabies Vaccine Manufacturers

For obtaining a major position of the market, the major players in the global human rabies vaccine market have been merging and getting into acquisitions as well as the cost-effecting and efficient products. A few of the major players who are operating in the market have been Cadila, Merck & Co and Serum Institute of India.

Human rabies vaccine Market Key Market Segments:

By Product Type: Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK), Purified Chick Embryo Cell Rabies Vaccine, Vero Cell Rabies Vaccine, Other

By Vaccination Type: Pre-Exposure Vaccination (PEV), Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)

By End User: Animals, Humans

Rising adoption of pets has been on the rise in the global human rabies vaccine market

The rise in the adoption of pets like dogs and cats. Are leading to the growth in the global market of human rabies vaccine. The incidence of the rabies has been higher in the developing countries as there are more cases of animal bites which will be propelling the growth of the market in the market. The global human rabies vaccine market has been growing rapidly and also is expected to show growth in the future.

Furthermore, rise in awareness about the disease, government initiatives to eradicate the disease, entry of new vaccine manufacturers, development in R&D, etc. are the other factors fueling the growth of the global human rabies vaccine market. However, factors such as stringent government regulation regarding efficacy and safety and lack of supply of the vaccine in remote areas are anticipated to be the major restraints of global human rabies vaccine market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to see maximum growth in the global human rabies vaccine market

North America has been expected to dominate this market in the largest share in the forecast period. The surging investment by governments in public sector and countries has helped in the propelling of growth in the global human rabies vaccine market in North America. Moreover, there has been an increase in the awareness of the disease. Asia Pacific has been estimated for registering a big growth rate in the period of forecast. This is extremely lucrative because of the higher prevalence of the immunization programs.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

