Huge Growth Expected in At-Home Drug of Abuse Testing Market in Future

Factors like increasing use of illicit drugs among teenagers; growing production of bath salts, synthetic cannabinoids, and other emerging drugs; and rising number of government initiatives to reduce the levels of drug abuse are projected to increase the at-home drug of abuse testing market size from $483.6 million in 2017 to $831.9 million by 2023. Due to these factors, the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

One of the prime factors driving the at-home DOA testing market growth is the increasing abuse of illicit drugs by teenagers. Adolescents, these days, are trying and experimenting with several illicit substances, such as drugs and alcohol, to escape from their troubles. In this search for an escape route, teenagers use drugs and gradually become addicted to them. To keep a check on these young kids, educational institutions and parents are adopting at-home drug of abuse (DOA) products like dip cards and strips.

Globally, North America led the at-home drug of abuse testing market during the historical period. This is due to the growing incidence of drug trafficking and the easy availability of illicit drugs. Whereas, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market will demonstrate the fastest growth, due to the increasing intake of illicit drugs in the region. Besides, APAC is marked by the presence of large traders and producers of illicit drugs like methamphetamines, heroin, amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS), and opium.

