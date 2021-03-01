How the Drug of Abuse Testing Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

Factors like increasing use of illicit drugs among teenagers; growing production of bath salts, synthetic cannabinoids, and other emerging drugs; and rising number of government initiatives to reduce the levels of drug abuse are projected to increase the at-home drug of abuse testing market size from $483.6 million in 2017 to $831.9 million by 2023. Due to these factors, the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Intake of bath salts and synthetic cannabinoids has become the common trend among teenagers. In recent years, teenagers have increased the consumption of these drugs due to their easy availability. They are increasingly consuming synthetic cannabinoids, as these can be smoked easily in multiple forms. These are artificial mind-altering chemicals that can be either sold as liquids to be inhaled and vaporized in e-cigarettes and other devices, or sprayed on dried, grated plant materials so that it can be smoked. Thus, the market for at-home DOA products is growing significantly.

Geographically, North America led the market in the past, accounting for a share of 49.2% in 2016 because of the growing availability of illicit drugs, rising drug trafficking, and increasing workplace monitoring for consumption of illicit drugs. The U.S. held the major share of the market within the region in the past. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to the surging consumption of illicit drugs and increasing compliance in companies for DOA testing.

