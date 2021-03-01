High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027
The global high voltage electric heater market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe is a primary factor to drive the market growth.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the High Voltage Electric Heaters market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “High Voltage Electric Heaters Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the High Voltage Electric Heaters industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global High Voltage Electric Heaters market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
High Voltage Electric Heaters Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Air Heaters
- Coolant Heaters
By Vehicle Technology:
- Battery Electric Vehicles
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles
By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Capacity:
- Up to 4 KW
- 4-7 KW
- Above 7 KW
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG
- Webasto SE
- Woory Corporation
- Mahle Gmbh
- DBK Group (DBK David + Baader GmbH)
- Tutco Inc.
- LG Electronics
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Key Questions Answered by High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
