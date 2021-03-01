Government Cloud Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Amazon Web Services Inc., AT&T Inc., CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Google Inc

Global Government Cloud Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Government Cloud market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The Government Cloud Market was valued at USD 22.86 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 59.74 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Government cloud refers to cloud computing and virtualization solutions that are developed, especially for government organizations. It is a global initiative to address and design cloud solutions that meet the needs of IT, strategic, financial, and operational objectives of federal governments across the world.

– Government data generation is on the rise due to growing census data (ever-increasing population), new policies/initiatives introduction, partnerships with other regions, and GDP increase due to new enterprises mushrooming. Legacy systems consisting of physical hardware are not efficient and might run out of space. Hence, government cloud is mandatory.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services Inc., AT&T Inc., CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Verizon Wireless, VMware Inc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Government Cloud market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Software-as-a-Service to Occupy Maximum Share

– One area of cloud technology that is boosting significant growth is SaaS. SaaS-based applications and services are often used as integrating with cloud and on-premises models in hybrid environments. Organizations often need their SaaS applications to couple with many other existing applications and platforms in their data centers, as well as other cloud platforms. ?

– Government agency no longer has to create its own solutions when viable solutions are already on the cloud. The use of SaaS applications, where cognitive technologies are built into the software, has the potential to increase the uptake of AI and other emerging technologies in government.?

– For instance, the US Department of Health and Human Services uses a cloud-based, AI-powered SaaS tool to help analyze grant applications. This tool can analyze data to identify patterns that can help predict the likely outcome of a grant, e.g., identifying applications with a high probability of a negative financial audit finding. This tool can also summarize hundreds of pages of information into a paragraph that agency analysts can quickly review and then decide whether or not to award a grant.?

– Indian Government agencies are in numerous developmental stages and are always on the lookout for new ways to enhance their service provisioning while also reducing their costs so that they do not exceed their allocated budget.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2020: Salesforce launched cloud infrastructure, Government Cloud Plus, for U.S. government customers. The cloud solution offered by the company has achieved FedRamp provisional authority at the high-security impact level, which provides customers a secure and compliant environment to deploy CRM and other industry solutions.

– Oct 2019: Microsoft beats Amazon for a USD 10 billion military cloud contract called JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure). JEDI is designed to upgrade legacy systems with newer cloud services. According to the original proposal, JEDI Cloud will provide enterprise-level, commercial IaaS and PaaS to the Department and any mission partners for all Department business and mission operations.

Government Cloud Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Government Cloud market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Government Cloud market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Government Cloud Market report.

Note : All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

