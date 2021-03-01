Global Web Conferencing Market || keyplayers Skype Limited, Oracle Corporation, InterCall, Inc

The report “Global Web Conferencing Market, by Application (Information Technology, Government, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global web conferencing market is projected to grow from US$ 4.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 15.1 billion by 2029. The global web conferencing market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of web conference in physical meeting and seminars as well as in training activities for professionals in different locations. Furthermore, online workshops assist in reducing costs related to conference rooms renting have become over travelling and other traditional communication approaches drives growth of the global web conferencing market.

Key Highlights:

On October 2018, GCR Inc launched “Web Meeting and Audio Video Conferencing” solution.

In April 2017, Grandstream Networks, Inc launched innovative “Web Conferencing Platform with Free Web Meeting Plan”.

On March 6, 2019, Bharti Airtel Limited launched India’s first high quality “Unified Communications” solution for conferencing.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global web conferencing market accounted for US$ 4.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 15.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of application and region.

By application, the global web conferencing market is segmented into information technology, government, banking and financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and others.

By region, North America web conferencing market is accounted for major revenue share of the global web conferencing market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for voice and video communication due to development of superior camera in countries of the North America region. Asia Pacific web conferencing market is expected to account for high growth in global web conferencing market in the near future, in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Web Conferencing Market, by Application (Information Technology, Government, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Web-Conferencing-Market-By-522

The prominent player operating in the global web conferencing market includes Cisco Systems Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, GCR Inc, Skype Limited, Oracle Corporation, InterCall, Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, Adobe Inc, Grandstream Networks, Inc, and Genesys Conferencing Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]