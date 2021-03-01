Global Underwater Drone Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Demands, Sales & Opportunities – The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Bluefin Robotics, Saab Seaeye Teledyne Marine

“

The global Underwater Drone market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Underwater Drone market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Underwater Drone market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Underwater Drone market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Underwater Drone market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Underwater Drone market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Underwater Drone market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Underwater Drone Market is valued approximately USD 3.59 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The underwater drones are types of vehicles which can operate under water (oceans and sea) without human occupants. They are also known as unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV). These vehicles are normally divided into two categories: remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) controlled by a distant human operator during their operations, and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) capable of operating autonomously without any human interaction in real time. Further, increasing growth factors such as oceanographic research demand, Under-water drones can be used to observe and inspect oceans when run on a remote basis (ROV) or completely independent under-water vehicles (AUVs). To counter the declining health of oceans, scientists and experts have coordinated an upcoming campaign in the course of the years, which eventually led the General Assembly of the United Nations in 2017 to announce the Ocean Science Decade (2021–2030). This raises awareness of the rapid decrease in the health and wealth of the oceans among governments and scientists. In order to improve ocean management, science and technology supported mitigation policies are needed. It is expected that the rising use of underwater drones in oceanographic research would further the growth of the global market for underwater drones. Furthermore, operators are also exploring oil and gas deposits in deeper seas and are expected to make a leap in adoption of ROVs and AUVs in the years. Underwater drones improve operational protection, provide support for drilling and subsea construction, reduce the effect of inspection activities on the environment and decrease staff deployment. Underwater drones are an alternative to routine inspection work for divers under the sea. Drones perform inspection works are safe, effective and minimize the effect on the environment from regular monitoring and inspection which leads to create more demand for Global Underwater Drone Market. However, AUVs-related contact issues impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, technical developments in unmanned underwater vehicles, high-resolution cameras, superior manipulator weapons, and highly sensitive sonar have led to a decrease in the timelines needed for inspecting equipment and other submerged objects, thereby opening up an ocean of possibilities in underwater drones market.

The regional analysis of global Underwater Drone market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing activities for offshore oil and gas exploration in European countries, the region is expected to make a significant contribution to world share. For example, the Russian oil company Lukoil concluded in May 2018 the construction of the Caspian Sea third puits in the Russian region of Filanovsky. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increased usage in China, India, South Korea and Japan for underwater robotics in defense operations, oil and gas explorations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Underwater Drone market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Bluefin Robotics

Saab Seaeye Ltd

Teledyne Marine Group

Kongsberg Maritime

Oceaneering International, Inc.

TechnipFMC plc

ECA Group

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

Hybrid Vehicles

By Application:

Defense & Security

Scientific Research

Commercial Exploration

Others

By Propulsion System:

Electric System

Mechanical System

Hybrid System

By Product Type:

Micro

Small and Medium

Light Work-Class

Heavy Work-Class

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Underwater Drone Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Underwater Drone Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Underwater Drone Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Underwater Drone Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Underwater Drone Market, by Propulsion System, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Underwater Drone Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Underwater Drone Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Underwater Drone Market Dynamics

3.1. Underwater Drone Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Underwater Drone Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Underwater Drone Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Underwater Drone Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Underwater Drone Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Underwater Drone Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

5.4.2. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

5.4.3. Hybrid Vehicles

Chapter 6. Global Underwater Drone Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Underwater Drone Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Underwater Drone Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Underwater Drone Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Defense & Security

6.4.2. Scientific Research

6.4.3. Commercial Exploration

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Underwater Drone Market, by Propulsion System

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Underwater Drone Market by Propulsion System, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Underwater Drone Market Estimates & Forecasts by Propulsion System 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Underwater Drone Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Electric System

7.4.2. Mechanical System

7.4.3. Hybrid System

Chapter 8. Global Underwater Drone Market, by Product Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Underwater Drone Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Underwater Drone Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Underwater Drone Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Micro

8.4.2. Small and Medium

8.4.3. Light Work-Class

8.4.4. Heavy Work-Class

Chapter 9. Global Underwater Drone Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Underwater Drone Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Underwater Drone Market

9.2.1. U.S. Underwater Drone Market

9.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Propulsion System breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Underwater Drone Market

9.3. Europe Underwater Drone Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Underwater Drone Market

9.3.2. Germany Underwater Drone Market

9.3.3. France Underwater Drone Market

9.3.4. Spain Underwater Drone Market

9.3.5. Italy Underwater Drone Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe Underwater Drone Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Underwater Drone Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Underwater Drone Market

9.4.2. India Underwater Drone Market

9.4.3. Japan Underwater Drone Market

9.4.4. Australia Underwater Drone Market

9.4.5. South Korea Underwater Drone Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Underwater Drone Market

9.5. Latin America Underwater Drone Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Underwater Drone Market

9.5.2. Mexico Underwater Drone Market

9.6. Rest of The World Underwater Drone Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. The Boeing Company

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.2.3. Bluefin Robotics

10.2.4. Saab Seaeye Ltd

10.2.5. Teledyne Marine Group

10.2.6. Kongsberg Maritime

10.2.7. Oceaneering International, Inc.

10.2.8. TechnipFMC plc

10.2.9. ECA Group

10.2.10. Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

