Global Toys Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth Estimates, Size, Shares, Production, Sales & Opportunities – Lego, Mattel, Namco Bandai Holdings, Hasbro, Toy Quest

Latest Research Report on Global Toys Market

The global Toys market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Toys market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Toys market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Toys market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Toys market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Toys market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Toys market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Toys market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Toys market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Lego Group, Mattel Inc., Namco Bandai Holdings Inc., Hasbro, Toy Quest and more – all the leading players operating in the global Toys market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get important information on the upcoming industry challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Toys market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and complete report on the global Toys market.

Global Toys Market is valued approximately USD 90.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Children play with the toys to enjoy, discover their identity, learn new things, explore relationships and practice skills they need as adults. Increase in expansion of television, smartphones and movies along with the demand of the fictional characters in the form of toys amongst the children are rising. The sale of educational toys in the era of education has expanded the global toys market. Further, increasing investments in the toys factory has led to the innovative products coupled with the rising entertainment industry along with the rising personal disposable income has led the adoption of Toys across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the company source, Hasbro becomes a major player through the Transformers movie franchise, and Lego had two movie launches in 2017 including the Lego Batman and Lego Ninjago. However, high environmental damage from the plastic toys and the related regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with an ease in availability of raw material, affordable prices of toys and innovative toys that are plastic free , the adoption & demand for Toys is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Toys Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing manufacturers, affordable raw material & labor which promotes exporting of raw materials as well as finished goods. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising entertainment connected with education and traditional toys would create lucrative growth prospects for the Toys Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Lego Group

Mattel Inc.

Namco Bandai Holdings Inc.

Hasbro

Toy Quest

Sanrio Company Ltd.

Konami Corporation

Integrity Toys, Inc.

Jakks Pacific

Playmates Toys Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Preschool Toys

Soft Toys and Dolls

Action Toys

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Store-Based

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Toys Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you.

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Toys market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Toys market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Toys market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Toys Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Toys Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Toys Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Toys Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Toys Market Dynamics

3.1. Toys Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Toys Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Toys Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Toys Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Toys Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Toys Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Preschool Toys

5.4.2. Soft Toys and Dolls

5.4.3. Action Toys

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Toys Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Toys Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Toys Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Toys Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Store-Based

6.4.2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

6.4.3. Specialty Stores

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Toys Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Toys Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Toys Market

7.2.1. U.S. Toys Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Toys Market

7.3. Europe Toys Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Toys Market

7.3.2. Germany Toys Market

7.3.3. France Toys Market

7.3.4. Spain Toys Market

7.3.5. Italy Toys Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Toys Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Toys Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Toys Market

7.4.2. India Toys Market

7.4.3. Japan Toys Market

7.4.4. Australia Toys Market

7.4.5. South Korea Toys Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Toys Market

7.5. Latin America Toys Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Toys Market

7.5.2. Mexico Toys Market

7.6. Rest of The World Toys Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Lego group

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Mattel Inc.

8.2.3. Namco Bandai Holding Inc.

8.2.4. Hasbro

8.2.5. Toy Quest

8.2.6. Sanrio Company Ltd.

8.2.7. Konami Corporation

8.2.8. Integrity Toys, Inc.

8.2.9. Jakks Pacific

8.2.10. Playmates Toys Limited

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

