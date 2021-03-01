Global Test Environment as a Service Market Wipro Limited, Atos SE, CA technologies, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture plc,

The report “Global Test Environment as a Service Market, by Area (Cloud Computing, Data Center, Enterprise Application, and IT Security), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global test environment as a service market is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2019 to US$ XX Million by 2029. The global test environment as a service market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to Increasing adoption of test environment as a service, owing to it allows speeding up software release schedules, to cut infrastructure costs, and increase team productivity. Furthermore, rising utilization of test environment as a service for testing services drives growth of the global test environment as a service market.

Key Highlights:

On August 2018, HCL Technologies Limited launched Al-powered testing automation platform for communication service providers. It is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based, end-to-end testing automation platform, aimed at communication service providers

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global test environment as a service market accounted for US$ XX million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of areas and region.

By area, the global test environment as a service market is categorized into cloud computing, data center, enterprise application, and IT security.

By region, North America test environment as a service market is accounted for major revenue share of the global test environment as a service market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for cloud testing and automated software quality software as a service (SaaS) among organizations in the countries of the North America region. The Europe test environment as a service market is accounted for significant share in terms of revenue as compared to that of other regions over the forecast period, in 2018.

The prominent player operating in the global test environment as a service market includes includes CSC Computer Sciences Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Wipro Limited, Atos SE, CA technologies, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture plc, and Capgemini SE.

