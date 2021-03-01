Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth Estimates, Solutions & Opportunities – Intuitive Surgical, Globus Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Siemens Ag

“

The global Surgical Robotic Systems market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Surgical Robotic Systems market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Surgical Robotic Systems market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Surgical Robotic Systems market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Surgical Robotic Systems market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations.

Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Robotic surgery a type of minimally invasive surgery that utilizes robotics to execute surgical procedures. Such robotic systems are controlled by surgeons and are made of contracted surgical instruments positioned on robotic arms, permitting surgeons to perform the operation precisely. Surgical robotic systems are a blend of equipment, accessories, software, and services that aid to operate numerous minimally invasive surgeries, such as gynecological, neurological, cardiac, orthopedic, and so on. More often, these systems allow surgeons to mechanize the surgical procedure, thereby enhancing efficacy and precision throughout the procedure, and reducing post-surgical impediments. Further, they mitigate the risk of infection and blood loss and infection and provide shorter recovery time, which may strengthen the adoption for surgical robotic systems. In addition, the rise in prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer and neurological diseases, along with growing number of minimally invasive surgeries are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Alzheimer’s association, it is estimated that 5.8 million Americans of all ages are surviving with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2019 and it is expected that this estimation would increase with approximately 14 million by 2050. According to the Global Burden of Disease 2015, the prevalence of Parkinson’s diseases to be estimated 6.2 million people worldwide in 2015 and likely to reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson’s by 2040. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Surgical Robotic Systems, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost related to surgical robot’s procedures and accidental injuries/deaths due to broken instruments and system errors are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Surgical Robotic Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to implement surgical robotic systems, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Surgical Robotic Systems market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc.

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Transenterix, Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Systems

Accessories

Services

By Application:

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. Surgical Robotic Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Systems

5.4.2. Accessories

5.4.3. Services

Chapter 6. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Gynecology Surgery

6.4.2. Urology Surgery

6.4.3. Neurosurgery

6.4.4. Orthopedic Surgery

6.4.5. General Surgery

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Surgical Robotic Systems Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.2.1. U.S. Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.3. Europe Surgical Robotic Systems Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.3.2. Germany Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.3.3. France Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.3.4. Spain Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.3.5. Italy Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotic Systems Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.4.2. India Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.4.3. Japan Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.4.4. Australia Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.4.5. South Korea Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.5. Latin America Surgical Robotic Systems Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.5.2. Mexico Surgical Robotic Systems Market

7.6. Rest of The World Surgical Robotic Systems Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Globus Medical Inc.

8.2.3. Johnson & Johnson

8.2.4. Medtronic Plc.

8.2.5. Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

8.2.6. Smith & Nephew

8.2.7. Stryker Corporation

8.2.8. Transenterix, Inc.

8.2.9. Titan Medical Inc.

8.2.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

