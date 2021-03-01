Global Potting Mix Market || keyplayers Matécsa Kertészeti Kft., The Espoma Company, Michigan Peat Company, Hyponex Corporation,

The report “Global Potting Mix Market, By Product Type (All-Purpose Potting Mix, Lawn and Garden Mix, and Professional Potting Mix), By Application (Indoor Gardening, Greenhouse, and Lawn and Landscaping), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global potting mix market is projected to grow from US$ XX.X million in 2019 to US$ XX.X million by 2029. Rising awareness regarding plants nutrition is a key factor driving growth of the global potting mix market. In addition, potting mix provides aeration which is requires to plant roots and excellent drainage, which prevent water logging that could cause roots to rot are major factors propelling growth of the global potting mix market. Furthermore, increasing demand for fresh foods with high nutritive value and higher yields using limited space and water is another factor supporting growth of the global potting mix market.

In june 2017, for instance, Sun Gro Horticulture Distribution, Inc. has decided to bypass the traditional hardgoods distribution channel and sell their drop-shipped products directly to growers.

The global potting mix market accounted for US$ XX.X million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX.X% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the all-purpose potting mix segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, due to its popularity to grow various types of plants, herbs and vegetables.

By application, the indoor gardening segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to rising adoption of exotic styles of interior designing.

By region, Europe potting mix market accounted for major revenue share of the global potting mix market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of potting mix products through online platform, particularly in U.K. in the region. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

By Product Type (All-Purpose Potting Mix, Lawn and Garden Mix, and Professional Potting Mix), By Application (Indoor Gardening, Greenhouse, and Lawn and Landscaping), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

The prominent player operating in the global potting mix market includes Compo GmbH, Sun Gro Horticulture Distribution, Inc., Scotts Miracle-Gro, Inc., Klasmann-Deilmann Benelux B.V., Florentaise SA, ASB Greenworld, Inc., FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co., Lambert Peat Moss, Inc., Matécsa Kertészeti Kft., The Espoma Company, Michigan Peat Company, Hyponex Corporation, C&C Peat Company, Inc., Good Earth Horticulture, Inc., Free Peat B.V., and Bio-Organic Solutions, Inc.

