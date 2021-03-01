Global Polypropylene Pipes Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares, Production & Sales – Kalde, Pipelife International Gmbh, Aquatherm Gmbh, Peštan, Pro Aqua

“

The global Polypropylene Pipes market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Polypropylene Pipes market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Polypropylene Pipes market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Polypropylene Pipes market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Polypropylene Pipes market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Polypropylene Pipes market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Polypropylene Pipes market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Polypropylene Pipes Market is valued approximately at USD 6.35 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polypropylene pipe is mainly made of PP resin, is the lightest weight and good chemical resistance properties, also with the many organic solvents. It is used extensively for HVAC applications, as well as used in many more corrosive and higher temperature applications (180Â°F) than PVC. The growing demand for polypropylene pipes in water and wastewater treatment and rise in HVAC, food, and chemical processing industry across the world are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Federal Statistical Office, 95.3% population in Germany is connected to municipal wastewater treatment plants totaling to 9307 plants with a design capacity of 151.8 residents and 5558 wastewater treatment plants with a design capacity of 137.6 million residents. As per Brazilian Food Processing Industry (ABIA) the share by gross sales in 2018 of the Meat Products was 22% while of the beverages was 20% and the Dairy Products accounted for 10% share by gross sales in 2018. Hence, the growing food processing industry across the country drives the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Polypropylene Pipes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the substantial infrastructural advancement, need for HVAC system on account of extreme weather conditions, and repair remodeling of existing aged piping systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kalde Air Conditioning Medium Pressure Fittings and Valf Sanayi A.Ş.

Pipelife International GmbH

Aquatherm GmbH

Peštan

Pro Aqua

Aquatechnik group S.P.A.

Wavin

Fusion Industries

Weltplast

Bänninger Kunststoff-Produkte GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

PP-R

PPR-RCT

PP-H

PP-B

By Application:

Water Plumbing

Food Processing

HVAC

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Polypropylene Pipes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Polypropylene Pipes Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Polypropylene Pipes Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Polypropylene Pipes Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Dynamics

3.1. Polypropylene Pipes Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Polypropylene Pipes Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. PP-R

5.4.2. PPR-RCT

5.4.3. PP-H

5.4.4. PP-B

Chapter 6. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Polypropylene Pipes Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Water Plumbing

6.4.2. Food Processing

6.4.3. HVAC

6.4.4. Chemicals

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Polypropylene Pipes Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Polypropylene Pipes Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.2.1. U.S. Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.3. Europe Polypropylene Pipes Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.3.2. Germany Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.3.3. France Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.3.4. Spain Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.3.5. Italy Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Pipes Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.4.2. India Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.4.3. Japan Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.4.4. Australia Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.4.5. South Korea Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.5. Latin America Polypropylene Pipes Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.5.2. Mexico Polypropylene Pipes Market

7.6. Rest of The World Polypropylene Pipes Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Kalde Klima Orta Basınç Fittings ve Valf Sanayi A.Ş

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Pipelife International GmbH

8.2.3. Aquatherm GmbH

8.2.4. Peštan

8.2.5. Pro Aqua

8.2.6. Aquatechnik group S.P.A.

8.2.7. Wavin

8.2.8. Fusion Industries

8.2.9. Weltplast

8.2.10. Bänninger Kunststoff-Produkte GmbH

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

