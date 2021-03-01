Global Plastic Pallets Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Demands, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Orbis, Rehrig Pacific Company, Monoflo International, Cabka, Greystone Logistics

“

The global Plastic Pallets market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Plastic Pallets market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Plastic Pallets market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Plastic Pallets market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Plastic Pallets market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Plastic Pallets market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Plastic Pallets market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Plastic Pallets Market is valued approximately at USD 6.42 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Plastic pallets are made from plastic material. They are stable and flat plastic platforms, used to support and transport goods & materials. Plastic pallets are widely used in static storage, processing and manufacturing units, distribution centers, conveying systems, and for logistics and transportation of heavy items to the production unit. Also, it has huge application at cement & fertilizers production units, cold storages & food processing units, butcheries & bakeries, supermarkets, publishing and printing houses, spinning & dying units, packaging sections, and storing & transporting books and stationary items among others. The rising demand of chemicals and growing chemical, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry across the globe are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. According to Cefic, China produced chemicals of around 1198 billion pound in the year 2018 which contributed to 35.8% of the global chemical sales in the year 2018. Similarly, The (BRIC) countries which include the countries of Brazil, Russia, India and China alone accounted for about 42.8% of the global chemical production in the year 2018 subsequently resulting into fueling the demand and adoption of Plastic Pallets in the chemical plants and facilities. For instance: as per Statista, the Brazil food & beverage industry generated USD 61.48 billion in 2010 and has risen to USD 130.15 billion in 2019. Whereas, stringent government regulations on use of plastics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Plastic Pallets market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Plastic Pallets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rapid industrialization in the region, coupled with the exponential growth of e-commerce.

Major market players included in this report are:

Orbis Corporation

Rehrig Pacific Company Inc.

Monoflo International

CABKA Group

Greystone Logistics

TMF Corporation

Allied Plastics, Inc.

Perfect Pallets, Inc.

Polymer Solutions International, Inc.

TranPak, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

Others

by Material:

High-density Polyethylene

Low-density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

By End-Use:

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Plastic Pallets Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Plastic Pallets Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Plastic Pallets Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Plastic Pallets Market, by Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Plastic Pallets Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Plastic Pallets Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Plastic Pallets Market Dynamics

3.1. Plastic Pallets Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Plastic Pallets Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Plastic Pallets Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Plastic Pallets Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Plastic Pallets Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Plastic Pallets Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Nestable

5.4.2. Rackable

5.4.3. Stackable

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Plastic Pallets Market, by Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Plastic Pallets Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Plastic Pallets Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Plastic Pallets Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. High-density Polyethylene

6.4.2. Low-density Polyethylene

6.4.3. Polypropylene

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Plastic Pallets Market, by End-Use

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Plastic Pallets Market by End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Plastic Pallets Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Plastic Pallets Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Food & Beverages

7.4.2. Chemicals

7.4.3. Pharmaceuticals

7.4.4. Petroleum & Lubricants

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Plastic Pallets Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Plastic Pallets Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Plastic Pallets Market

8.2.1.1. U.S. Plastic Pallets Market

8.2.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.4. End-Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Plastic Pallets Market

8.3. Europe Plastic Pallets Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Plastic Pallets Market

8.3.2. Germany Plastic Pallets Market

8.3.3. France Plastic Pallets Market

8.3.4. Spain Plastic Pallets Market

8.3.5. Italy Plastic Pallets Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Plastic Pallets Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Plastic Pallets Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Plastic Pallets Market

8.4.2. India Plastic Pallets Market

8.4.3. Japan Plastic Pallets Market

8.4.4. Australia Plastic Pallets Market

8.4.5. South Korea Plastic Pallets Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Plastic Pallets Market

8.5. Latin America Plastic Pallets Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Plastic Pallets Market

8.5.2. Mexico Plastic Pallets Market

8.6. Rest of The World Plastic Pallets Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Orbis Corporation

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Rehrig Pacific Company Inc.

9.2.3. Monoflo International

9.2.4. CABKA Group

9.2.5. Greystone Logistics

9.2.6. TMF Corporation

9.2.7. Allied Plastics, Inc.

9.2.8. Perfect Pallets, Inc.

9.2.9. Polymer Solutions International, Inc.

9.2.10. TranPak, Inc.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

