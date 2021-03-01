Global Pigment Dispersion Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Aarbor International, American Elements, Apollo Colors, Aralon Color Gmbh, Basf Se

“

The global Pigment Dispersion market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Pigment Dispersion market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Pigment Dispersion market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Pigment Dispersion market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Pigment Dispersion market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Pigment Dispersion market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Pigment Dispersion market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Pigment Dispersion Market is valued approximately at USD 26.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The pigment dispersion is a method to transfer color to different substrates in the manufacturing, automotive, and packaging industries. It is widely used in paints and coatings industry which pose significant growth prospects for suppliers in the market. The rise in paints and coating industries, growing use of colored packaging products for food packaging, and increased usage of automotive coatings to satisfy the requirements of an ever-expanding automotive industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.For instance, as per Statista, the global market value of paints and coating industry was USD 147.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to rise to USD 179.4 billion in 2025. Similarly, the total global market volume of paints and coatings was amounted to 9 billion gallons in 2015 and has risen to 9.8 billion gallons in 2019. Moreover, rising number of automotive vehicles across the world will create a lucrative demand for the pigment dispersion market over the forecast period. As per Statista, the Indian production volume of light commercial vehicles was 269.45 thousand in 2009 and has risen to 663.19 thousand in 2018. Also, according to Statista, around 8.76 million motor vehicles were produced in North America in 2009 and has risen by 16.8 million production of motor vehicle in 2019. However, the unavailability of raw materials and strict environmental legislation is the major factor restraining the growth of global Pigment Dispersion market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pigment Dispersion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to thedemand for pigment dispersions is high in developing economies such as China and India. Factors such as rising population and growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development, making APAC an important industrial hub, globally.

Major market players included in this report are:

AArbor International Corporation

American Elements

Apollo Colors Inc.

Aralon Color GmbH

BASF SE

Clariant Ltd.

Decorative Color & Chemical, Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Inorganic

Organic

By Application:

Plastics

Inks

Coatings

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pigment Dispersion Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Pigment Dispersion Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Pigment Dispersion Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Dynamics

3.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Pigment Dispersion Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Pigment Dispersion Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Inorganic

5.4.2. Organic

Chapter 6. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Pigment Dispersion Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Pigment Dispersion Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Plastics

6.4.2. Inks

6.4.3. Coatings

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Pigment Dispersion Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Pigment Dispersion Market

7.2.1. U.S. Pigment Dispersion Market

7.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Pigment Dispersion Market

7.3. Europe Pigment Dispersion Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Pigment Dispersion Market

7.3.2. Germany Pigment Dispersion Market

7.3.3. France Pigment Dispersion Market

7.3.4. Spain Pigment Dispersion Market

7.3.5. Italy Pigment Dispersion Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Pigment Dispersion Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Pigment Dispersion Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Pigment Dispersion Market

7.4.2. India Pigment Dispersion Market

7.4.3. Japan Pigment Dispersion Market

7.4.4. Australia Pigment Dispersion Market

7.4.5. South Korea Pigment Dispersion Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Pigment Dispersion Market

7.5. Latin America Pigment Dispersion Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Pigment Dispersion Market

7.5.2. Mexico Pigment Dispersion Market

7.6. Rest of The World Pigment Dispersion Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. AArbor International Corporation

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. American Elements

8.2.3. Apollo Colors Inc.

8.2.4. Aralon Color GmbH

8.2.5. BASF SE

8.2.6. Clariant Ltd.

8.2.7. Decorative Color & Chemical, Inc.

8.2.8. Ferro Corporation

8.2.9. Flint Group

8.2.10. Heubach GmbH

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

