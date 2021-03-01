Global Omega 3 Supplements Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Consumption, Size, Shares & Demands – Nordic Naturals, Nutrigold, Reckitt Benckiser Plc, Pharma Nord B.V, I-Health

“

The global Omega 3 Supplements market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Omega 3 Supplements market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Omega 3 Supplements market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Omega 3 Supplements market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Omega 3 Supplements market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Omega 3 Supplements market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Omega 3 Supplements market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Omega 3 Supplements market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Nordic Naturals Inc., Nutrigold Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Pharma Nord B.V, I-Health Inc. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Omega 3 Supplements market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Omega 3 Supplements Market is valued approximately at USD 5.18 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Omega-3 is a polyunsaturated fatty acid that cannot be synthesized in the human body. Thus, consumers consume omega-3 from plant and animal sources in the form of supplements. These supplements are derived from sources such as algae oil, krill oil, fish oil, and others. Omega 3 supplements are available in the form of capsules, tablets, soft gels and others and contains vitamin A, vitamin D3, vitamin E, lycopene, carotenoids, and omega-3 fatty acids. The growing health consciousness among consumers and rising awareness regarding chronic diseases encourages the growth of Omega 3 Supplements Market. For instance: according to American Hospital Association, the number of Americans with chronic medical conditions was 149 million in 2015 and is anticipated to rise to 164 million of Americans suffering from chronic medical conditions in 2025. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.For instance: on 12th June 2019, KD Pharma Group launched K2ardio3TM, solution to maintain healthy lipids (triglycerides and cholesterol) and blood vessels and support cardiovascular health. The product includes Omega-3s, Vitamin K2 and phytosterol, a complete lipid and blood vessel management in one product. However, lower fish oil supply due to sustainability issues among fisheries is the major factor restraining the growth of global Omega 3 Supplements market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Omega 3 Supplements Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the vast population facing increased obesity levels and lifestyle-related diseases on account of their dietary habits and availability of several processed and ready-to-eat foods, which are not fundamentally benefiting their health. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

NutriGold Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Pharma Nord B.V

i-Health, Inc.

Aker BioMarine AS

Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

Pharmavite LLC

KD Pharma Group

NOW Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Fish Oil

Krill Oil

Algae Oil

Others

Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Soft gels

Others

By Functionality:

Cardiovascular Health

Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health

Eye Diseases

Diabetes

Others

By End-User:

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

By Distribution Channel:

OTC

Prescribed

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Omega 3 Supplements Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Omega 3 Supplements market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Omega 3 Supplements market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Omega 3 Supplements market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Omega 3 Supplements Market, by Source, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Omega 3 Supplements Market, by Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Omega 3 Supplements Market, by Functionality, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Omega 3 Supplements Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Omega 3 Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Dynamics

3.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market, by Source

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Source 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Omega 3 Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Fish Oil

5.4.2. Krill Oil

5.4.3. Algae Oil

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market, by Form

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market by Form, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Omega 3 Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Tablets

6.4.2. Capsules

6.4.3. Soft gels

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market, by Functionality

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market by Functionality, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Functionality 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Omega 3 Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Cardiovascular Health

7.4.2. Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health

7.4.3. Eye Diseases

7.4.4. Diabetes

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market, by End-User

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Omega 3 Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Adults

8.4.2. Geriatric

8.4.3. Pregnant Women

8.4.4. Children

8.4.5. Infants

Chapter 9. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. Omega 3 Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. OTC

9.4.2. Prescribed

Chapter 10. Global Omega 3 Supplements Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.2.1. U.S. Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.2.1.1. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2. Form breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3. Functionality breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2. Canada Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.3. Europe Omega 3 Supplements Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.3.2. Germany Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.3.3. France Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.3.4. Spain Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.3.5. Italy Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.3.6. Rest of Europe Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Omega 3 Supplements Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.4.2. India Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.4.3. Japan Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.4.4. Australia Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.4.5. South Korea Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.5. Latin America Omega 3 Supplements Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.5.2. Mexico Omega 3 Supplements Market

10.6. Rest of The World Omega 3 Supplements Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Nordic Naturals, Inc.

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Product Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. NutriGold Inc.

11.2.3. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

11.2.4. Pharma Nord B.V

11.2.5. i-Health, Inc.

11.2.6. Aker BioMarine AS

11.2.7. Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

11.2.8. Pharmavite LLC

11.2.9. KD Pharma Group

11.2.10. NOW Foods

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research Assumption

