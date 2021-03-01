Global Non-thermal pasteurization Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Jbt, Bosch, Hiperbaric, Thyssenkrupp Ag, Kobe Steel Ltd

“

The global Non-thermal pasteurization market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Non-thermal pasteurization market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Non-thermal pasteurization market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Non-thermal pasteurization market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Non-thermal pasteurization market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Non-thermal pasteurization market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Non-thermal pasteurization market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Non-thermal pasteurization market is valued at approximately USD 10.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Non-thermal pasteurization is an alternative technology for food processing that does not expose the food to elevated temperatures, helping to preserve essential nutrition, taste, appearance, and other organoleptic characteristics. These pasteurization methods are widely used by various processes such as decontamination and sterilization for food protection and preservation. Growing demand of the food industry, especially in the processed meat sector, is driving the market growth of non-thermal pasteurization market. Also, the increasing use of high-pressure processing (HPP) toll processors and increasing government investment in the establishment of food processing can also provide a lucrative opportunity for market players in the near future. For instance, In October 2017, Avure Technologies has introduced a scalable HPP machine which is showcased with easy upgradation from 20M to 40M and rise the capacity up to 180%. Additionally, Due to rising demand for remote data access and storage of data of the hospitals, players in this market are taking initiatives for their expansion in the market.

For instance:

In February 2018, Mhenviron Group (Canada), Avure Technologies and Minh Hýng Group (Vietnam) endorsed a MoU to develop a high-pressure managing technology food processing plant in Vietnam.

In June 2018, Multivac started a new manufacture facility in Bulgaria to boost its manufacture capacity.

However, high initial investment in non-thermal pasteurization, may hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Non-thermal pasteurization market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising awareness amongst food product companies regarding the significance of non-thermal pasteurization in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the increasing demand for meat in the region, particularly in China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Major market players included in this report are:

JBT

Bosch

Hiperbaric

ThyssenKrupp AG

Kobe Steel, Ltd

Multivac

Stansted Fluid Power Ltd

CHIC FresherTech

Nordion

Dukane

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique:

HPP

PEF

MVH

Irradiation

Others

By Application:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics

By Food form:

Solid

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global non-thermal pasteurization market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Non-thermal pasteurization market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Non-thermal pasteurization market, by Technique, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Non-thermal pasteurization market, by Application , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Non-thermal pasteurization market, by Food form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market Dynamics

3.1. Non-thermal pasteurization market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market, by Technique

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market by Technique ,by performance- Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market Estimates & Forecasts by Technique 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Non-thermal pasteurization market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. HPP

5.4.2. PEF

5.4.3. MVH

5.4.4. Irradiation

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market by Application ,by performance- Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Non-thermal pasteurization market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Food

6.4.2. Beverages

6.4.3. Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics

Chapter 7. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market, by Food form

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market by Food form ,by performance- Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market Estimates & Forecasts by Food form 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Non-thermal pasteurization market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Solid

7.4.2. Liquid

Chapter 8. Global Non-thermal pasteurization market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Non-thermal pasteurization market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.2.1. U.S. Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.2.1.1. Technique breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Food form breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.3. Europe Non-thermal pasteurization market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Cardiac Marker Testing Market

8.3.2. Germany Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.3.3. France Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.3.4. Spain Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.3.5. Italy Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Non-thermal pasteurization market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Cardiac Marker Testing Market

8.4.2. India Cardiac Marker Testing Market

8.4.3. Japan Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.4.4. Australia Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.4.5. South Korea Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.5. Latin America Non-thermal pasteurization market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.5.2. Mexico Non-thermal pasteurization market

8.6. Rest of The World Non-thermal pasteurization market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. JBT

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Technique Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Bosch

9.2.3. Hiperbaric

9.2.4. ThyssenKrupp AG

9.2.5. Kobe Steel, Ltd

9.2.6. Multivac

9.2.7. Stansted Fluid Power Ltd

9.2.8. CHIC FresherTech

9.2.9. Nordion

9.2.10. Dukane

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

