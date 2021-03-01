Global Network Slicing Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Solutions & Opportunities – Argela Technologies, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Mavenir

“

Latest Research Report on Global Network Slicing Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.

The global Network Slicing market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Network Slicing market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Network Slicing market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Network Slicing market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Network Slicing market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Network Slicing market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Network Slicing market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Get The Sample Report PDF with TOC & List of Figures @ https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/119579

The global Network Slicing market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Network Slicing market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Argela Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mavenir and more – all the leading players operating in the global Network Slicing market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get important information on the upcoming industry challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Network Slicing market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and complete report on the global Network Slicing market.

Global Network Slicing Market was valued at 172.56 Million US Dollar in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 23.7% during forecasting years. Network slicing has multiple slices each slice has its own topology, performance characteristics and security rules. In other way, Network slicing is also known as virtual network and each network slice provides a dedicated network resources that fulfill the need of specific application such as speed, bandwidth and latency.Different slices devoted to different function. Network slicing empower new business opportunities for communication service providers across wide range of sectors. Network market growth gaining popularity due to cellular network technology which offer higher data speed and lower expectancy. Increase in volume of data supplied by cellular network technology has been led largely by consumer demand for video and shift the business towards Cloud services. It creates new revenue opportunities for communication service providers such as ability to deliver services faster with high security and flexibility. Growing adoption of SDN(software-defined networking) and NFV(network functions virtualization) solutions and surging adoption of IoT devices across different industry verticals, are key driven factors for the market growth. Increasing adoption of IoT and rapidly advancement in machine to machine communication network which is used by many industries by connecting all type of appliances, devices, services and system which in turn, increasing adoption of 5G technology to support IoT applications.Despite that, data security concerns and lack of standardization hampers theglobal Network Slicing Market growth.

The regional analysis of the global Network Slicing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is Dominating the Market and continue to lead the market during forecasting years due to demand for better speed connectivity and bandwidth. APAC is the fastest growing market owing to growing acceptance of cloud -based solutions, IOT, Big data analytics and mobility.

Key Players in Global Network Slicing Market

Argela Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mavenir

Nokia

Samsung

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Solution

Services

By End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

By Industry vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Transport & Logistic

BFSI

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Network Slicing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the Network Slicing market.

Explore Complete Report on Network Slicing Market @ https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-network-slicing-market-analysis-segmented-by-components-solution-and-services-by-end-users-telecom-op/119579

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Network Slicing market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Network Slicing market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Network Slicing market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Network Slicing Market, by Components, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Network Slicing Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Network Slicing Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Network Slicing Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Network Slicing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Network Slicing Market Dynamics

3.1. Network Slicing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Network Slicing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Network Slicing Market, by Components

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Network Slicing Market by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Network Slicing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Components, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Network Slicing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1 Solution

5.4.2 Services

Chapter 6. Global Network Slicing Market, By End Users

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Network Slicing Market by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Network Slicing Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Network Slicing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Telecom Operators

6.4.2. Enterprise

Chapter 7. Global Network Slicing Market, Industry Vertical

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Network Slicing Market by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Network Slicing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Network Slicing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Manufacturing

7.4.2. Healthcare

7.4.3. Automotive

7.4.4. Media & Entertainment

7.4.5. Transport & Logistic

7.4.6. BFSI

7.4.7. Government

7.4.8. Others

Chapter 8. Global Network Slicing Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Network Slicing Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Network Slicing Market

8.2.1. U.S. Network Slicing Market

8.2.1.1. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027

8.2.1.2. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027

8.2.1.3. Industry Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027

8.2.2. Canada Network Slicing Market

8.3. Europe Network Slicing Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Network Slicing Market

8.3.2. Germany Network Slicing Market

8.3.3. France Network Slicing Market

8.3.4. Spain Network Slicing Market

8.3.5. Italy Network Slicing Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Network Slicing Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Network Slicing Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Network Slicing Market

8.4.2. India Network Slicing Market

8.4.3. Japan Network Slicing Market

8.4.4. Australia Network Slicing Market

8.5. Latin America Network Slicing Market Snapshot

8.6. Africa Network Slicing Market Snapshot

8.7. Rest of The World Network Slicing Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profile

9.2.1. Argela Technologies

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Affirmed Networks Inc.

9.2.3. Cisco Systems Inc.

9.2.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

9.2.5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.2.6. Mavenir

9.2.7. Nokia

9.2.8. Samsung

9.2.9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

9.2.10. ZTE

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

Send An Enquiry To Request Customization on the Report @ https://marketresearchport.com/enquiry-before-buying/119579

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report reseller company in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website:https://marketresearchport.com/”