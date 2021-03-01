Global Nail Polish Market || keyplayers Mavala SA, L’Oréal S.A., Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., Helly Hansen AS, and Crayola LLC.

The report “Global Nail Polish Market, by Product Type (Liquid and Gel) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global nail polish market is projected to grow from US$ 9.2 billion in 2020 to US$ 23.1 billion by 2029. The global nail polish market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to Increasing inclination of female towards beauty trend. Furthermore, rising number of individuals visiting salons and nail art studios is expected to propel the nail polish market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

On June 2018, Mavala SA released a new collection of nail polishes inspired by the Paint Box Brights fashion trend, which first hit the catwalk.

In October 2017, Jamberry Nails LLC launched “Curable Nail Lacquer”. This is new long-wearing polish offers the benefits of a gel with an easier removal process.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global nail polish market accounted for US$ 9.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.8 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type and region.

By product type, the liquid is segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to ease of application, wide range of colors offered by the manufacturers and low cost of liquid nail polish compared to gel based nail polish.

By region, the Europe nail polish market is accounted for major revenue share of the global marine collagen market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of new fashion trends as well as presence of a large number of fashion houses in countries such as Italy and France of the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for second-fastest growing rate in the global nail polish market over the forecast period, in 2018

The prominent player operating in the global nail polish market includes Odontorium Products, Inc., China Glaze Co Ltd, Essie Cosmetics, Ltd., Jamberry Nails LLC, Revlon, Inc., Mavala SA, L’Oréal S.A., Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., Helly Hansen AS, and Crayola LLC.

