Global N95 Mask Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Demands, Size, Shares, Production & Sales – 3m, Honeywell International Kimberly-Clark, Cardinal Health, Kowa

Latest Research Report on Global N95 Mask Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.

The global N95 Mask market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the N95 Mask market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the N95 Mask market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on N95 Mask market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the N95 Mask market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the N95 Mask market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the N95 Mask market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global N95 Mask market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the N95 Mask market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. 3m, Honeywell International Inc, Kimberly-Clark, Cardinal Health, Kowa and more – all the leading players operating in the global N95 Mask market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get important information on the upcoming industry challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the N95 Mask market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and complete report on the global N95 Mask market.

Global N95 Mask Market is valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 45.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. N95 masks are a form of respiratory protective device designed to provide a near facial fit and airborne particles are filtered very efficiently. These masks’ edges are meant to form a seal around the mouth and the nose. The straining property of these masks functions as a multi-layered arrangement made of non-woven fabric, where polypropylene (PP) is one of the raw materials most repeatedly used to manufacture this non-woven fabric. The driving factors could be attributed to the increasing occurrences of infectious biological diseases have contributed to an increase in demand for N95 masks, combined with the prevalence of COVID-19 worldwide. Costs have at least doubled for medical gloves, gowns, N95s-and other medical supplies,. The use of such masks to avoid the transmission of the virus from an infected person to the population is promoted by various medical bodies, such as the WHO, the CDC, and health ministries across numerous countries. The N95 design represents that the mask has the ability to restrict at least 95% of very small test particles. According to Premier, a company that buys medical supplies on behalf of about 40 percent of U.S. hospitals, the use of N95s has increased 500 percent since July 2020. Also, National Nurses United’s (NNU) in November 2020 conducted a surveythat shows the shortage of protective gear such as N95s remains an immense safety issue for its members. More than 80% of nurses have documented the reuse of single-use products such as N95 respirators, and about 20% of hospitals have recently prohibited the use of N95s. Honeywell International Inc. started manufacturing of disposable face masks at its Fulgaon production facility in Pune, India, in August 2020. The goal of this expansion is to supply the government of India with face masks in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the region. However, the lack of polypropylene melt-blown fabric is likely to cause another supply chain shortage in the polypropylene resin value chain, which was also short-lived during the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. Thus, this may act as a restraint and hamper the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of the global N95 Mask Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the growing demand for healthcare services.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M

Honeywell International Inc

Kimberly-clark

Cardinal Health

KOWA

Ansell Ltd.

Shanghai Dasheng

Vogmask

Hakugen

Sinotextiles

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

With Exhalation Valve

Without Exhalation Valve

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By End-User:

Healthcare

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global N95 Mask Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the N95 Mask market.

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the N95 Mask market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the N95 Mask market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the N95 Mask market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. N95 Mask Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. N95 Mask Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. N95 Mask Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. N95 Mask Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. N95 Mask Market, by Power Rating, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global N95 Mask Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global N95 Mask Market Dynamics

3.1. N95 Mask Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global N95 Mask Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global N95 Mask Market, by Product.

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global N95 Mask Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global N95 Mask Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. N95 Mask Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. With Exhalation Valve

5.4.2. Without Exhalation Valve

Chapter 6. Global N95 Mask Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global N95 Mask Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global N95 Mask Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. N95 Mask Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Online

6.4.2. Offline

Chapter 7. Global N95 Mask Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global N95 Mask Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global N95 Mask Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. N95 Mask Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Healthcare

7.4.2. Construction

7.4.3. Manufacturing

7.4.4. Mining

7.4.5. Oil & Gas

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global N95 Mask Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. N95 Mask Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America N95 Mask Market

8.2.1. U.S. N95 Mask Market

8.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada N95 Mask Market

8.3. Europe N95 Mask Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. N95 Mask Market

8.3.2. Germany N95 Mask Market

8.3.3. France N95 Mask Market

8.3.4. Spain N95 Mask Market

8.3.5. Italy N95 Mask Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe N95 Mask Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific N95 Mask Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China N95 Mask Market

8.4.2. India N95 Mask Market

8.4.3. Japan N95 Mask Market

8.4.4. Australia N95 Mask Market

8.4.5. South Korea N95 Mask Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific N95 Mask Market

8.5. Latin America N95 Mask Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil N95 Mask Market

8.5.2. Mexico N95 Mask Market

8.6. Rest of The World N95 Mask Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. 3M

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Honeywell International Inc

9.2.3. Kimberly-clark

9.2.4. Cardinal Health

9.2.5. KOWA

9.2.6. Ansell

9.2.7. Shanghai Dasheng

9.2.8. Vogmask

9.2.9. Hakugen

9.2.10. Sinotextiles

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

