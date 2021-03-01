Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Solutions, Demands & Opportunities – Advanced Micro Devices (Amd), Ibm, Hewlett Packard, Intel, Nvidia

“

The global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market is valued approximately USD 4.30billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. High performance computing (HPC) has the ability to process massive datasets at high speeds and perform complicated calculations. Typically, it refers to the practice of aggregating computing resources in a way that offers much higher efficiency to solve major scientific, engineering, or business problems than traditional desktop computers or workstations. Further, empowering high performance computing in the cloud sector is the most prominent factor driving growth in the HPC chipset industry. At a fair cost, the Cloud provides immediately open and flexible computing power and virtually limitless storage. In areas such as aerodynamics, physics or pharmaceuticals, government programs, and the need for scalable computing resources, the use of HPC in the cloud helps to improve performance, monitor costs, speed up results and run complex simulations against large datasets. Continuous performance and operation of HPC clusters requires HPC computing. Thus, HPC services provide users with complete control over the computing infrastructure, such as analysis software and operating systems. Furthermore, scalable computing meets the increasing demand for networked cloud infrastructure services from single providers of communication and IT services from multinational corporations. Flexible computing offers a flexible and versatile service for fast and easy provisioning of resources that can scale up and down to meet fluctuating demand and dynamic business growth for Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market. However, high cost for setting and maintaining HPCs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the growing emphasis on hybrid HPC infrastructure is expected to provide the industry with lucrative opportunities.

The regional analysis of global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North American is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the North American HPC market is already ripe for HPC, with a large number of new HPC installations and enhancements to existing data center infrastructure systems to date. The United States (US) currently holds the largest share of the HPC market as it is home to major telecommunications giants, well-established manufacturers, and end-user industries that are continually adapting to emerging technology to boost business competitiveness and work efficiency. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing demand for High Performance Computing Chipset would create lucrative growth prospects for the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Alphabet

Achronix Semiconductor

Cisco System

MediaTek Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Chip Type:

Central processing unit

Graphics processing unit

Field Programmable Gate Arrays

Application-specific integrated circuit

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, by Chip Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Dynamics

3.1. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, by Chip Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Chip Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Estimates & Forecasts by Chip Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Central processing unit

5.4.2. Graphics processing unit

5.4.3. Field Programmable Gate Arrays

5.4.4. Application-specific integrated circuit

Chapter 6. Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.2.1. U.S. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.2.1.1. Chip Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.2. Canada High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3. Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.2. Germany High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.3. France High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.4. Spain High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.5. Italy High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.3.6. Rest of Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.2. India High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.3. Japan High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.4. Australia High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.5. South Korea High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.5. Latin America High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.5.2. Mexico High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

6.6. Rest of The World High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Research Process Recent Developments

7.2.2. IBM

7.2.3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

7.2.4. Intel Corporation

7.2.5. NVIDIA Corporation

7.2.6. Alphabet

7.2.7. Achronix Semiconductor

7.2.8. Cisco System

7.2.9. MediaTek Inc.

7.2.10. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Chapter 8.

8.1. Research Process

8.1.1. Data Mining

8.1.2. Analysis

8.1.3. Market Estimation

8.1.4. Validation

8.1.5. Publishing

8.2. Research Attributes

8.3. Research Assumption

