Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Report 2021 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2027 | MEDLIOR, PHARMALEX GMBH, Analysis Group

The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market was valued at US$ 1,116.38 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,699.56 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The global healthcare infrastructure observed limitations and capabilities during the sudden emergence of coronavirus. In order to deal with such situations in years to come, healthcare organizations as well as governments are expected to increase the utilization of HEOR services, which will eventually drive the market growth. Moreover, demand for advanced data analysis technologies are also anticipated to drive the market growth.

Based on service, the healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is segmented into economic modelling/evaluation, real-world data analysis and information systems, clinical outcome, and market access solutions and reimbursement. The clinical outcome segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the real-world data analysis and information systems segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of clinical trials and growing pharmaceutical research and development activities offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the real-world data analysis segment.

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Emerging Players:

Axtria, Inc., Avalon Health Economics LLC, MEDLIOR, PHARMALEX GMBH, Analysis Group, ICON PLC, IQVIA Inc., McKESSON CORPORATION, Syneos Health, Optum, Inc.

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by Service

Economic Modelling/Evaluation

Real-World Data Analysis and Information Systems

Clinical Outcome

Market Access Solutions and Reimbursement

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by Service Provider

Consultancy

Contract Research Organizations

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Biotech/Pharma Companies

Government Organizations

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



Company Profiles

Axtria, Inc.

Avalon Health Economics LLC

MEDLIOR

PHARMALEX GMBH

Analysis Group

ICON PLC

IQVIA Inc.

McKESSON CORPORATION

Syneos Health

Optum, Inc.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

