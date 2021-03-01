Global Haptic technology Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Solutions, Developments & Opportunities – Texas Instruments, Johnson Electric, Aac Technologies, Tdk, Microchip Technology

“

Latest Research Report on Global Haptic technology Market

The global Haptic technology market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Haptic technology market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Haptic technology market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Haptic technology market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Haptic technology market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Haptic technology market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Haptic technology market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Haptic technology market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Texas Instruments, Johnson Electric, Aac Technologies, Tdk, Microchip Technology and more – all the leading players operating in the global Haptic technology market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get important information on the upcoming industry challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Haptic technology market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and complete report on the global Haptic technology market.

Global Haptic technology market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Haptics technology is a bridge between connected device and the user that offers force feedback and tactile feedback to the users over the sense of touch by pertaining forces, vibrations, and motion to the users. This technology provides higher touch vibrations whereas using electronic devices, and outcomes in accurate virtual experience. A key factor driving the growth of the global market for haptic technology is the growing demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, virtual interfaces, media players and home appliances. Also, Haptic feedback finds its applications and functions as a persuasive tool in wearable devices, including wristbands, smartwatches, and fitness trackers, having better battery life, faster controls and user-friendly interfaces. For instance, according to the Statista, In the space of three years, the number of connected wearable devices worldwide has more than doubled, rising from 325 million in 2016 to 722 million in 2019. It is estimated that the number of devices will reach more than one billion by 2022. Additionally, Due to rising demand for haptic technology, players in this market are taking initiatives for their expansion in the market.

For instance:

In September 2020, Immersion signed a multi-year license extension for the continued use of TouchSense applications and haptic technology in its mobile devices with LG Electronics (South Korea). LG is expected to continue the use of Immersion haptic software across its entire range of smartphones.

In November 2020, Ultraleap signed an agreement to bring Ultraleap’s hand tracking and mid-air haptic technology to customers in the UAE with IPlan Ideas Events and its division, IPlan Ideas Technologies (IPI Tech), a subsidiary of the Hawas Group based in the UAE.

However, transition cost of this technology is extremely high, which may not be reasonable to many companies, this may hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Haptic technology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing disposable income, which in turn has expanded the acceptance of consumer devices in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to increasing consumer expenditure on technologically advancedelectronics devices.

Major market players included in this report are:

Texas Instruments

Johnson Electric

AAC Technologies

TDK

Microchip Technology

3D Systems, Inc.

Force Dimension

Immersion Corporation

Maxim Integrated Product

Precision Microdrives Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Feedback Type :

Tactile

Force

By Application:

Consumer Devices

Automotive & Transportation

Education & Research

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Haptic technology market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Haptic technology market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Haptic technology market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Haptic technology market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Haptic technology market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Haptic technology market, by Component , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Haptic technology market, by Feedback Type , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Haptic technology market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Haptic technology market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Haptic technology market Dynamics

3.1. Haptic technology market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Haptic technology market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Haptic technology market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Haptic technology market by Component ,by performance- Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Haptic technology market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Haptic technology market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

Chapter 6. Global Haptic technology market, by Feedback Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Haptic technology market by Feedback Type ,by performance- Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Haptic technology market Estimates & Forecasts by Feedback Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Haptic technology market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Tactile

6.4.2. Force

Chapter 7. Global Haptic technology market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Haptic technology market by Application ,by performance- Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Haptic technology market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Haptic technology market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Consumer Devices

7.4.2. Automotive & Transportation

7.4.3. Education & Research

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global Haptic technology market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Haptic technology market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Cardiac Marker Testing Market

8.2.1. U.S. Haptic technology market

8.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Feedback Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Haptic technology market

8.3. Europe Haptic technology market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Cardiac Marker Testing Market

8.3.2. Germany Haptic technology market

8.3.3. France Haptic technology market

8.3.4. Spain Haptic technology market

8.3.5. Italy Haptic technology market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Haptic technology market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Haptic technology market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Cardiac Marker Testing Market

8.4.2. India Cardiac Marker Testing Market

8.4.3. Japan Haptic technology market

8.4.4. Australia Haptic technology market

8.4.5. South Korea Haptic technology market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Haptic technology market

8.5. Latin America Haptic technology market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Haptic technology market

8.5.2. Mexico Haptic technology market

8.6. Rest of The World Haptic technology market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Texas Instruments

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Component Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Johnson Electric

9.2.3. AAC Technologies

9.2.4. TDK

9.2.5. Microchip Technology

9.2.6. 3D Systems, Inc.

9.2.7. Force Dimension

9.2.8. Immersion Corporation

9.2.9. Maxim Integrated Product

9.2.10. Precision Microdrives Ltd

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

