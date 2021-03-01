Global Fish Sauce Market || keyplayers eoTak Sauce Factory Co., Ltd, Viet Phu, Inc, Thai Fish Sauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co

The report “Global Fish Sauce Market, By Product Type (Korean Fish Sauce, Japanese Fish Sauce, Southeast Asian Fish Sauce, Western Fish Sauce, and Others (Thai Fish Sauce and Vietnamese Fish Sauce)), By Application (Domestic Use, Restaurants, and Food Industries), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket And Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retailers), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global fish sauce market is projected to grow from US$ 15.8 Billion in 2020 to US$ 21.9 Billion by 2029. The global fish sauce market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing health benefits regarding consumption of fish. Furthermore, rising adoption of protein-rich diet across the globe drives growth of the global fish sauce market.

Key Highlights:

In February 2018, Thai Taste launched vegetarian fish sauce made from seaweed.

On October 2016, Masan Group Corporation introduced Vietnamese fish sauce to Thai market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global fish sauce market accounted for US$ 15.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the global fish sauce market is categorized into korean fish sauce, japanese fish sauce, southeast asian fish sauce, western fish sauce, and others. Others product type sub-segment is categorized into thai fish sauce, and vietnamese fish sauce.

By application, the global fish sauce market is bifurcated into domestic use, restaurants, and food industries

By distribution channel, the global fish sauce market is segmented into supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retailers.

By region, Asia Pacific fish sauce market is accounted for major revenue share of the global fish sauce market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing consumption of fish sauce in countries such as China, Japan, and Vietnam of the region. North America fish sauce market is expected to account for a second-highest share in the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Fish Sauce Market”, By Product Type (Korean Fish Sauce, Japanese Fish Sauce, Southeast Asian Fish Sauce, Western Fish Sauce, and Others (Thai Fish Sauce and Vietnamese Fish Sauce)), By Application (Domestic Use, Restaurants, and Food Industries), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket And Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retailers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global fish sauce market includes Tang Sang Ha Company Limited, Thaipreeda Group, TeoTak Sauce Factory Co., Ltd, Viet Phu, Inc, Thai Fish Sauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co., Ltd, Nestlé S.A., Thai Taste, Fish Marine Resources Development Co., Ltd., and Rungroj Fish Sauce Co., Ltd.

