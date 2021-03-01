Global Electric Fan Market || keyplayers Orient Electric Limited, Usha International Ltd., Havells India Limited, Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

The report “Global Electric Fan Market, By Product Type (Fan, Table Fan, and Others (Pedestal Fans, Wall Fans, and Exhaust Fans)), By Application (Household, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global electric fan market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Increasing availability of continuous power across the globe is driving the global electric fan market. In addition, rising global warming due to greenhouse emission and increasing temperature is boosting the electric fan market.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, Orient Electric Limited launched internet of things enabled “Aeroslim ceiling fan”.

On February 2018, LG Electronics Inc. launched ceiling fans which will have advance features such as Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global electric fan market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the global electric fan market is bifurcated into ceiling fan, table fan, and others. Others product type sub-segment is bifurcated into pedestal fans, wall fans, and exhaust fans.

By application, the global electric fan market is categorized into household, commercial, and industrial.

By region, Asia Pacific electric fan market is expected to hold significant market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of major manufacturing key players in countries such as India, China of the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Electric Fan Market”, By Product Type (Fan, Table Fan, and Others (Pedestal Fans, Wall Fans, and Exhaust Fans)), By Application (Household, Commercial, and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Electric-Fan-Market-By-563

The prominent player operating in the global electric fan market includes Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Orient Electric Limited, Usha International Ltd., Havells India Limited, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd., Surya Roshni Limited, Vishva Electrotech Limited, Metro Ortem Ltd, and Khaitan Electricals Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]