Global Education Data Security Market || keyplayers Cisco Systems, Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Fujitsu Inc

The report “Global Education Data Security Market, By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User (K-12 School and Institutions), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global education data security market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Increasing adoption of cloud-based services in the education sector is driving the global education data security market. In addition, rising incidences regarding cyber-attack, data theft, or leaked information across the globe is propelling the global education data security market.

Key Highlights:

In February 27 2019, Sony Global Education Inc. and Fujitsu Inc. launch block chain trial to secure educational records.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global education data security market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user, and region.

By deployment type, the global education data security market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

By end-user, the global education data security market is categorized into K-12 school and institutions.

By region, North America education data security market is expected to dominated in terms of revenue in the global education data security market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to strict government laws against cybercrimes and cyber frauds along with presence of number of data security solution vendors in the U.S. Asia Pacific education data security market is expected to account for significant share in the global education data security market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Education Data Security Market”, By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User (K-12 School and Institutions), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Education-Data-Security-Market-564

The prominent player operating in the global education data security market include Cisco Systems, Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Fujitsu Inc, Intel Security Public Sector LLC, Trend Micro Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Sophos Holdings Limited., Thales SA., and Symantec Corporation.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]