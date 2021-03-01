Global E-health Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth Factors, Solutions, Investments & Opportunities – Allscripts, Athenahealth, Epic Systems, Ibm, Ge Healthcare

“

The global E-health market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the E-health market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the E-health market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on E-health market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the E-health market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the E-health market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the E-health market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global E-health market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the E-health market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Allscripts, Athenahealth, Epic Systems, Ibm Corporation, Ge Healthcare and more – all the leading players operating in the global E-health market have been profiled in this research report.

Global E-health market is valued approximately at USD 56.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. E-health comprises of managing healthcare organization with the assistance of information and communication technology (ICT). ICT has been broadly used in the type of telemedicine and medical health records. With telemedicine, it is feasible to electronically store the data related to patients, finance, and staff of the hospital. This has transformed the way of keeping healthcare data. Advancements in technology is anticipated to be the leading factor, boosting the growth of E-health market. The increasing use of Remote Health Monitoring Devices is an expansion of the digital transformation in healthcare, serving the pharmaceutical companies to increase clinical trial activities, empowering insurance companies to involve with the customers, and providing easy access of data for health consumers. For instance, in 2019, Bayer introduced LifeHub UK to hasten and improve disease detection and records-driven drug detection by development of artificial-intelligence-assisted imaging solutions. Similarly, in 2019, Klinikum Stuttgart Hospital and Philips have contracted a 10-year novelty partnership agreement. It comprises the ordering of state-of-the-art medical technology and demand-oriented alternative, which includes the intelligent informatics solutions and diagnostic imaging, at the Klinikum Stuttgart hospitals, as well as the joint development of connected care solutions and new workflows. Additionally, Due to rising demand for remote data access and storage of data of the hospitals, players in this market are taking initiatives for their expansion in the market.

For instance:

In January 2019, Cerner Corporation has partnered with ResMed. This partnership assisted in the improvement of the connection among home care and healthcare systems by the integration of the Hospice and Brightree Home Health proposal with Cerner’s Millennium EHR.

In October 2019, Allscripts signed an agreement with Northwell Health. This deal assisted the companies to mutually develop an advanced, AI-powered electronic health record.

However, factors such as complication of advanced healthcare IT systems and the absence of user-friendliness, may impede the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global E-health market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to beneficial regulatory scenario, excessive adoption of HCIT solutions in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to government investments and reforms to improve healthcare systems in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allscripts

Athenahealth

Epic Systems

IBM Corporation

GE Healthcare

Cerner

Optum

Philips

Siemens Healthineers

McKesson Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

eHealth Solutions

eHealth Services

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

By end user:

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global E-health market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

