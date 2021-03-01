Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Research, Market Applications, Solutions & Developments – Biotelemetry, Biomedical Systems, Bio Clinica, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Icon Plc

“

The global Clinical Trial Imaging Services market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Clinical Trial Imaging Services market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Clinical Trial Imaging Services market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Clinical Trial Imaging Services market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Clinical Trial Imaging Services market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Clinical Trial Imaging Services market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Clinical Trial Imaging Services market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Clinical Trial Imaging Services market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Clinical Trial Imaging Services market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Biotelemetry Inc., Biomedical Systems Corporation, Bio Clinica Inc., Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies Llc, Icon Plc and more – all the leading players operating in the global Clinical Trial Imaging Services market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market was valued at 1.3 Billion US Dollar in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 5.6%. Clinical Trial imaging services are used in clinical and non-clinical trial since years. This is a set of services offered to companies such as pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology by contract research organization. In which many services are offered in open market such as project and data management services, image analysis, quality control and other. For instance, services such as project management has team of experts which manage workflow of a clinical trial.Additionally, these services are offered for different types of therapeutic expertise such as neurology, oncology, endocrinology, and others. Rise in adoption of imaging in clinical trials and advancements in the field of medical imaging technology are key drives of the global Clinical Trial Imaging Market. For instance, In 2020, as per Radiology Society of North America, in new development of Digital breast tomosynthesis it is found that Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Improves Invasive Cancer Detection. Analysis showed that screening with DBT improves sensitivity specificity for breast cancer and identified more invasive cancers.Despite that, challenges related to integration of imaging in clinical trials is restrain the market growth of Clinical Trial Imaging Services during forecasting years 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America leading the Global market of Clinical Trial Imaging Services owing to surge in use of imaging as an endpoint in clinical trials. However, APAC region holds largest market share of Clinical trial Imaging Services due to rising awareness related Imaging Clinical trial which grow the market during forecasting period 2020-2027.

Key Players in Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

Biotelemetry Inc.

Biomedical Systems Corporation

Bio Clinica Inc.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC

Icon PLC

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Ixico PLC

Parexel International Corporation

Radiant Sage LLC

Worldcare Clinical LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software and Services:

Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services

Reading & Analytical Services

Operational Imaging Services

Project & Data Management Services

Others

By Modality:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography

X-Ray

Echocardiography

Other Modalities

By End Users:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by Product and Services, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by Modality, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by End Users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Dynamics

3.1. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.1. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by Product and Services

4.2. Market Snapshot

4.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

4.4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Estimates & Forecasts bySoftware and Services 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

4.5. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by Modality

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Modality, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.4.2. Computed Tomography

5.4.3. Ultrasound

5.4.4. Positron Emission Tomography

5.4.5. X-Ray

5.4.6. Echocardiography

5.4.7. Other Modalities

Chapter 6. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, by End Users

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by End users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4.2. Medical Device Manufacturers

6.4.3. Academic and Government Research Institutes

6.4.4. Other End-Users

Chapter 7. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.2.1. U.S. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.2.1.1. Product and Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027

7.2.1.2. Modality breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027

7.2.1.3. End Users breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027

7.2.2. Canada Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.3. Europe Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.3.2. Germany Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.3.3. France Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.3.4. Spain Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.3.5. Italy Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.4.2. India Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.4.3. Japan Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.4.4. Australia Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

7.5. Latin America Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Snapshot

7.6. Rest of The World Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profile

8.2.1. Biotelemetry Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Biomedical Systems Corporation

8.2.3. Bioclinica Inc.

8.2.4. Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC

8.2.5. Icon PLC

8.2.6. Intrinsic Imaging LLC

8.2.7. Ixico PLC

8.2.8. Parexel International Corporation

8.2.9. Radiant Sage LLC

8.2.10. Worldcare Clinical LLC

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

