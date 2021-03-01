Global Blood Culture Test Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Research, Forecasts, Trends, Growth, Solutions & Opportunities – Becton, Dickinson And Company, Biomérieux Sa, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid

“

Global Blood Culture Test Market is valued approximately at USD 4.03 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blood cultures are tests that are carried out to diagnose and determine the source of an infection in the blood. Bloodstream infections are most often caused by bacteria, but they may also be caused by yeast or other fungi or a virus. The driving factors of the market could be attributed to increase in product approvals of Consumables & Instrument and launches, rise in aging population prevalence of infectious diseases, blood stream infections, and sepsis.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019 around 250,000 cases of BSIs occur in the U.S. annually and among them, about 80,000 patients suffer from catheter-related BSIs in ICUs. As a result, there is a strong demand for innovative products for the diagnosis of bacterial, fungal, and mycobacterial infections by hospitals and clinical diagnostics laboratories. Many healthcare businesses have increased R&D activities to develop innovative products such as materials, consumables, and software. Investment in R&D for the production of a novel product is a key strategy for suppliers to support their companies’ long-term growth. For example, in 2017 USD 1,433 million was invested by Becton, Dickinson and Company, a prominent provider of blood culture testing products. However, market growth could be hampered by stringent government regulations for the production and manufacturing of diagnostic products, including products for blood culture tests. Until regulatory approval, diagnostic products, such as instruments, kits, reagents, media, and assays, undergo comprehensive clinical trials, leading to a major surge in manufacturers’ costs and thus delay in the launch of the product. Therefore, this may act as a restraint and affect the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Blood Culture Test is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising awareness about early disease diagnosis, increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to high incidence of sepsis and government initiatives thus, it would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blood Culture Test market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Bruker Corporation

IRIDICA

T2 Biosystems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Application:

Bacteremia

Fungemia

by Product:

Consumables

Instrument

by Method:

Automated

Manual

by Technology:

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Proteomic

by End User:

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blood Culture Test Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Blood Culture Test Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Blood Culture Test Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Blood Culture Test Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Blood Culture Test Market, by Method, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Blood Culture Test Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.6. Blood Culture Test Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Blood Culture Test Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Blood Culture Test Market Dynamics

3.1. Blood Culture Test Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Blood Culture Test Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Blood Culture Test Market, by Application.

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Blood Culture Test Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Blood Culture Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Blood Culture Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Bacteremia

5.4.2. Fungemia

Chapter 6. Global Blood Culture Test Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Blood Culture Test Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Blood Culture Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Blood Culture Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Consumables

6.4.2. Instrument

Chapter 7. Global Blood Culture Test Market, by Method

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Blood Culture Test Market by, Method – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Blood Culture Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Method 2017-2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Blood Culture Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automated

7.4.2. Manual

Chapter 8. Global Blood Culture Test Market, by Technology

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Blood Culture Test Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Blood Culture Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Million)

8.4. Blood Culture Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Polymerase chain reaction

8.4.2. Microarray

8.4.3. Proteomic

Chapter 9. Global Blood Culture Test Market, by End-User

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Blood Culture Test Market by Tec End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Blood Culture Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Million)

9.4. Hospital Laboratories

9.5. Reference Laboratories

Chapter 10. Global Blood Culture Test Market, Application

10.1. Blood Culture Test Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Blood Culture Test Market

10.2.1. U.S. Blood Culture Test Market

10.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3. Method breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2. Canada Blood Culture Test Market

10.3. Europe Blood Culture Test Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Blood Culture Test Market

10.3.2. Germany Blood Culture Test Market

10.3.3. France Blood Culture Test Market

10.3.4. Spain Blood Culture Test Market

10.3.5. Italy Blood Culture Test Market

10.3.6. Rest of Europe Blood Culture Test Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Blood Culture Test Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Blood Culture Test Market

10.4.2. India Blood Culture Test Market

10.4.3. Japan Blood Culture Test Market

10.4.4. Australia Blood Culture Test Market

10.4.5. South Korea Blood Culture Test Market

10.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Blood Culture Test Market

10.5. Latin America Blood Culture Test Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Blood Culture Test Market

10.5.2. Mexico Blood Culture Test Market

10.6. Rest of The World Blood Culture Test Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Product Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. bioMérieux SA

11.2.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.2.4. Cepheid, Inc.

11.2.5. Nanosphere, Inc.

11.2.6. Roche Diagnostics

11.2.7. Beckman Coulter

11.2.8. Bruker Corporation

11.2.9. IRIDICA

11.2.10. T2 Biosystems

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research Assumption

