Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Solutions & Opportunities – Continental Ag, Denso, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive Plc, Hyundai Mobis.

Latest Research Report on Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

The global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Continental Ag, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive Plc, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market have been profiled in this research report.

You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market is valued at approximately USD 41.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An electronic control unit (ECU), also referred to as an electronic control module (ECM), is a type of embedded system in automotive electronics that regulates one or more of the electrical systems in a vehicle. Nowadays, vehicles integrated with 100 ECUs or more, managing functions that range from the vital (such as engine and power steering control) to comfort (like power windows, HVAC, and seats), to security and access (e.g., keyless entry and door locks). These systems also capable to control passive safety features, including airbags, and even fundamental active safety features, for example, automatic emergency braking. This factor may strengthen the adoption for automotive ECU across the globe. Moreover, the surge in sales and production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, stringent government norms and regulation concerning occupant safety, and technological advancements in automotive electronics industry are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the passenger cars production in Asia accounted at around 43.4 million in 2018, signifying an increase from 24.6 million units in 2008. Similarly, the OICA also estimated that the production of commercial vehicle in America was stood at around 11 million units in 2017 and is increased to nearly 12 million units in 2018. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU), thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the increasing design complexities and high ECU repair cost are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to implement automotive electronic control unit (ECU), along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in production of passenger vehicles and luxury cars coupled with stringent government norms concerning passenger safety in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Lear Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Magneti Marelli Spa

Pektron Group Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Transmission Control System

Engine Management System

Antilock Braking System

Climate Control System

Power Steering System

Others

By Application:

Utility Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Transmission Control System

5.4.2. Engine Management System

5.4.3. Antilock Braking System

5.4.4. Climate Control System

5.4.5. Power Steering System

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Utility Vehicles

6.4.2. Passenger Cars

6.4.3. Commercial Vehicles

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.2.1. U.S. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.3. Europe Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.3.2. Germany Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.3.3. France Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.3.4. Spain Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.3.5. Italy Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.4.2. India Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.4.3. Japan Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.4.4. Australia Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.4.5. South Korea Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.5. Latin America Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.5.2. Mexico Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

7.6. Rest of The World Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Continental AG

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Denso Corporation

8.2.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.4. Delphi Automotive PLC

8.2.5. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

8.2.6. Panasonic Corporation

8.2.7. Lear Corporation

8.2.8. Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

8.2.9. Magneti Marelli Spa

8.2.10. Pektron Group Limited

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

