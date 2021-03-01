Global Airless Packaging Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Solutions & Opportunities – Abc Packaging, Albéa S.A., Aptargroup, Fusion Packaging, Hcp Packaging

“

The global Airless Packaging market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Airless Packaging market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Airless Packaging market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Airless Packaging market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Airless Packaging market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Airless Packaging market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Airless Packaging market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Airless Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 4.04 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.Manufacturers and consumers prefer recyclable packaging materials as they have become aware about eco-friendly products. Airless packaging consists of a container with a non-pressurized dispensing method that protects product from air exposure which increases the shelf life of the product. Airless Packaging is significantly used for the transportation and packaging of expensive products. Further, increasing investments in cosmetic industry, retail sector being expanded geographically and rising demand for premium products has led the adoption of Airless Packaging across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the company source, in 2020, Ren Clean Skincare introduced its skincare product in an airless bottle made of recycled plastic. However, high costs of airless packaging and reduction in demand for luxurious goods impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also,with the increasing demand for premium cosmetics and sustainable packaging, creates the opportunity and thus, the adoption & demand for Airless Packaging is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Airless Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europoe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing awareness about the eco-friendly packaging, rising demand for premium products and their protection from oxidation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, increase in demand for cosmetic products and rising penetration of organized retail sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Airless Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABC Packaging Ltd.

Albéa S.A.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Fusion Packaging

HCP Packaging

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Lumson SPA

Quadpack Industries

Raepak Ltd.

Silgan Dispensing Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging Type:

Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Jars

Tubes

Others

By Material Type:

Plastic

Glass

Others

By End-User:

Personal care

Healthcare

Homecare

Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Airless Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Airless Packaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Airless Packaging Market, by Packaging Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Airless Packaging Market, by Material Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Airless Packaging Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Airless Packaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Airless Packaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Airless Packaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Airless Packaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Airless Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Airless Packaging Market by Packaging Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Airless Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Packaging Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Airless Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Bags & Pouches

5.4.2. Bottles & Jars

5.4.3. Tubes

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Airless Packaging Market, by Material Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Airless Packaging Market by Material Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Airless Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Airless Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Plastic

6.4.2. Glass

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Airless Packaging Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Airless Packaging Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Airless Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Airless Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Personal care

7.4.2. Healthcare

7.4.3. Homecare

7.4.4. Food & Beverages

Chapter 8. Global Airless Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Airless Packaging Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Airless Packaging Market

8.2.1. U.S. Airless Packaging Market

8.2.1.1. Packaging Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Material Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Airless Packaging Market

8.3. Europe Airless Packaging Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Airless Packaging Market

8.3.2. Germany Airless Packaging Market

8.3.3. France Airless Packaging Market

8.3.4. Spain Airless Packaging Market

8.3.5. Italy Airless Packaging Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Airless Packaging Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Airless Packaging Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Airless Packaging Market

8.4.2. India Airless Packaging Market

8.4.3. Japan Airless Packaging Market

8.4.4. Australia Airless Packaging Market

8.4.5. South Korea Airless Packaging Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market

8.5. Latin America Airless Packaging Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Airless Packaging Market

8.5.2. Mexico Airless Packaging Market

8.6. Rest of The World Airless Packaging Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. ABC Packaging Ltd.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Albéa S.A.

9.2.3. AptarGroup, Inc.

9.2.4. Fusion Packaging

9.2.5. HCP Packaging

9.2.6. Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

9.2.7. Lumson SPA

9.2.8. Quadpack Industries

9.2.9. Raepak Ltd.

9.2.10. Silgan Dispensing Systems

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

