Global A2P messaging Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Solutions, Investments & Opportunities – At & T, Sinch, China Mobile, Infobip, Orange

The global A2P messaging market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the A2P messaging market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the A2P messaging market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on A2P messaging market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the A2P messaging market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the A2P messaging market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the A2P messaging market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global A2P messaging market is valued at approximately USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A2P messaging is one of the most consistent channels that enables active customer engagement. A2P messaging is widely utilized throughout myriad industries such as retail, finance, logistics, healthcare, and transport. Moreover, the vast security presented by mobile networking system, extensive penetration of smartphones globally, and massive open rates of SMS messaging is projected to skyrocket the acceptance of A2P messaging activities over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, in 2018, numberof smartphones user in Chinais than any country in the world at around 850 million. India had the next most smartphone users, however less than half as many in China. Further, the United States and Western Europe, smartphone access was highest in Australia, South Korea, Israel, and as more than 80 percent of the population is using a smartphone in these countries. Japan and Canada are significant exceptions to the 70 percent mark, with access rates just over 65 percent. However, degree of rules and regulations fluctuates from country-to-country, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global A2P messaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of mobile technologies among different industry verticals in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region across APAC.

Major market players included in this report are:

AT & T

Sinch

China Mobile

Infobip

Orange

Route Mobile

Comviva

Twilio

BICS

Syniverse

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

A2P Service

By Deployment mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application:

Authentication Services

Promotional and Marketing Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Messages

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and eCommerce

Hyperlocal Businesses

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global A2P messaging market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. A2P Messaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. A2P Messaging Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. A2P Messaging Market, by Deployment mode, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. A2P Messaging Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. A2P Messaging Market, by Vertical , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global A2P Messaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global A2P Messaging Market Dynamics

3.1. A2P Messaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global A2P Messaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global A2P Messaging Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global A2P Messaging Market by Component , Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global A2P Messaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. A2P Messaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Platform

5.4.2. A2P Service

Chapter 6. Global A2P Messaging Market, by Deployment mode

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global A2P Messaging Market by Deployment mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global A2P Messaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment mode 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. A2P Messaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-premises

6.4.2. Cloud

Chapter 7. Global A2P Messaging Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global A2P Messaging Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global A2P Messaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. A2P Messaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Authentication Services

7.4.2. Promotional and Marketing Services

7.4.3. Customer Relationship Management Services

7.4.4. Pushed Content Services

7.4.5. Interactive Messages

Chapter 8. Global A2P Messaging Market, by Vertical

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global A2P Messaging Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global A2P Messaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. A2P Messaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.4.2. Retail and eCommerce

8.4.3. Hyperlocal Businesses

8.4.4. Healthcare

8.4.5. Travel and Hospitality

Chapter 9. Global A2P Messaging Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. A2P Messaging Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America A2P Messaging Market

9.2.1. U.S. A2P Messaging Market

9.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Deployment mode breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada A2P Messaging Market

9.3. Europe A2P Messaging Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. A2P Messaging Market

9.3.2. Germany A2P Messaging Market

9.3.3. France A2P Messaging Market

9.3.4. Spain A2P Messaging Market

9.3.5. Italy A2P Messaging Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe A2P Messaging Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific A2P Messaging Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China A2P Messaging Market

9.4.2. India A2P Messaging Market

9.4.3. Japan A2P Messaging Market

9.4.4. Australia A2P Messaging Market

9.4.5. South Korea A2P Messaging Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific A2P Messaging Market

9.5. Latin America A2P Messaging Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil A2P Messaging Market

9.5.2. Mexico A2P Messaging Market

9.6. Rest of The World A2P Messaging Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. AT&T

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Sinch

10.2.3. China Mobile

10.2.4. Infobip

10.2.5. Orange

10.2.6. Route Mobile

10.2.7. Comviva

10.2.8. Twilio

10.2.9. BICS

10.2.10. Syniverse

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

