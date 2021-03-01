Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global Glass Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Glass Packaging Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Glass Packaging.

The global glass packaging market was estimated at USD 56.64 billion in 2020, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.39%, to reach USD 73.29 billion by 2026.

– Rising consumer demand for safe and healthier packaging is helping glass packaging grow in different categories. Also, innovative technologies for embossing, shaping and adding artistic finishes to glass are making glass packaging more desirable among end-users. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing demand for eco-friendly products, and the rising demand from the food and beverage market are stimulating the growth of the market.

– Also, the recyclable nature of glass makes it environmentally the most desired packaging type. The lightweight glass has been the significant innovation in recent times, offering the same resistance as the older glass materials and higher stability, reducing the volume of raw materials used and CO2 emitted.

– From a regional point of view, emerging markets, like India and China, are witnessing high demand for beer, soft drinks, and ciders, due to the increasing per capita spending of the consumers and changing lifestyles. However, the increasing operational costs and growing usage of substitute products, such as plastics and tin, are restraining the market growth.

Top Leading Companies of Global Glass Packaging Market are Piramal Glass Private Limited, Owens Illinois Inc., Amcor Plc., WestPack LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Uhlmann Group, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd., Ardagh Group, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2019: Owens Illinois entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nueva Fanal, which is located near Mexico City, and is a container glass manufacturing facility from Grupo Modelo.

– November 2018: Piramal Glass deployed Microsoft’s Azure IoT platform to digitally transform its manufacturing operations. The company was an early adopter of the technology and implemented Real-Time Manufacturing Insights (RTMI) on 46 production lines, across their four plants.

Key Market Trends

Beverage Industry to Hold the Highest Market Share



– The market for glass packaging, in the alcoholic beverage industry, is facing intense competition from the metal packaging segment, in the form of cans. However, it is expected to maintain its share during the forecast period, due to its usage in premium products. The growth is expected to be witnessed across different beverage products, like juices, coffee, tea, soups, non-dairy beverages, and others.

– Among alcoholic beverages, beer witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years. The majority of beer volume is sold in glass bottles and is driving the need for increased production rates in the glass packaging industry. The increasing demand for premium variants in alcoholic drinks is driving the growth of glass bottles. Developing nations, like India, are also showing much higher quality perception for beer.

– Returnable glass bottles are a cost-effective option for companies to deliver their products. This form of packaging is largely used in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Currently, about 70% of the bottles used for natural mineral water are made of plastic. The choice for bottled-water packaging material is increasing, taking into account, environmental considerations.

European Market to Grow Significantly



– Consumers in the United Kingdom have higher awareness related to the health and environmental benefits of glass bottles and are willing to pay higher costs for these benefits. Manufacturers are also realizing these trends and increasingly addressing them in their choice of packaging.

– The UK glass industry has the knowledge and expertise to be globally competitive. High-volume glass manufacturing contributes around GBP 1.3 billion to the UK economy each year. The United Kingdom also acts as the central hub of the European economy, when it comes to exports. According to the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, the food and drink exports exceeded GBP 22 billion in 2017, up from GBP 20.2 billion in 2016.

– Lightweight glass has been the major innovation in recent times, offering the same resistance as the older glass materials and higher stability, while reducing the volume of the raw materials used. Also, alcoholic drinks are expected to lead the way for the glass packaging market, owing to the decent sales of beer and whiskey in the United Kingdom, with an increasing demand for premium variants.

